Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board Of Education Reorganizes

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni took the oath of office. (Photos courtesy the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District)

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Board of Education kicked off the 2023-2024 school year with its annual reorganization meeting on July 11. The meeting was held in the auditorium of Oyster Bay High School.

Laurie Kowalsky, right, was sworn in for another term on the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Board of Education and was re-elected as board president.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni took the oath of office and newly elected board trustees Caitlin Amatrudo and Laurie Kowalsky were sworn in.

Newly elected board trustee Caitlin Amatrudo was sworn in.

Together, the board re-elected Ms. Kowalsky as board president and Nancy Castrogiovanni as board vice president. Both took the oath of office to uphold their duties for the 2023-2024 school year.

Nancy Castrogiovanni was re-elected as board vice president.

In addition, Rita Bizzarro was re-appointed as district clerk and sworn in, along with acting clerk Maureen Raynor and treasurer Antonia DeLuca. The district looks forward to a successful school year ahead.
—Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District

