Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board Of Education Reorganizes

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Board of Education kicked off the 2023-2024 school year with its annual reorganization meeting on July 11. The meeting was held in the auditorium of Oyster Bay High School.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni took the oath of office and newly elected board trustees Caitlin Amatrudo and Laurie Kowalsky were sworn in.

Together, the board re-elected Ms. Kowalsky as board president and Nancy Castrogiovanni as board vice president. Both took the oath of office to uphold their duties for the 2023-2024 school year.

In addition, Rita Bizzarro was re-appointed as district clerk and sworn in, along with acting clerk Maureen Raynor and treasurer Antonia DeLuca. The district looks forward to a successful school year ahead.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District