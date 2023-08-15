Oyster Bay-East Norwich Principal Steps Into New Role As Director Of Humanities

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District is pleased to announce that Tami McElwee, principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, was appointed as the district’s new director of humanities for the 2023-2024 school year.

McElwee joined the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District in 2014. As principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, she supported the academic, emotional and social growth of the school’s student body and provided leadership and supervision to instructional and non-instructional personnel. Among her other many responsibilities, McElwee led both the school-based data team and shared-decision making team, participated in various committees and implemented new programs for students.

Aside from her exceptional leadership abilities, McElwee has a strong background in literacy and social studies. Prior to coming to Oyster Bay, McElwee was a literacy coordinator in the Great Neck School District and was a literacy coach in Valley Stream District 30 and at Francis J. O’Neill Elementary School in Central Islip. She was also named a Gardiner Fellow for the Gardiner Foundation Grant at Molloy University and wrote social studies curriculum for grades K-12.

She received her bachelor’s degree in English from Manhattanville College, along with her five-year Bachelor of Arts and Master of Teaching in elementary education. Ms. McElwee then attended Lesley University where she was trained as a literacy collaborative coordinator and a literacy collaborative district trainer. She also earned her certification in school administration and supervision (school district administrator) from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. McElwee is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership for diverse learning communities at Molloy University.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District congratulates her on her new role and looks forward to her leadership in the 2023-2024 school year.

