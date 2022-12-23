Oyster Bay-East Norwich students open for the Radio City Rockettes

The Oyster Bay High School Chamber Singers recently boarded a bus to Manhattan for the experience of a lifetime. Under the direction of Christopher Fludd, the singers took the stage at Radio City Music Hall and served as the opening act for the Rockettes.

The chamber singers performed a five-minute a capella set before the curtain opened on the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. This included performing holiday hits such as Carol of the Bells and Joy to the World. They were chosen for this special opportunity after submitting an audition video.

“It was through their hard work that the students were selected for this opportunity to open for the Rockettes,” said Mr. Fludd. “I hope I can provide more opportunities for the students during my time here and I look forward to the growth of this choral program.”

After their opening performance, the students watched the entire Christmas Spectacular show in the company of 86 members of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich community, including their classmates, teachers and members of the board of education and administration.

Aside from the exciting evening on stage, the talented students also enjoyed a delicious meal together at the famous Ellen’s Stardust Diner. Here, they were treated to live performances from Broadway singers while having dinner. The entire day was an unforgettable experience for Oyster Bay High School students. The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District thanks Mr. Fludd and Erica Giglio Pac, K-12 supervisor of fine and performing arts, for bringing this special opportunity to its students.

-Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District