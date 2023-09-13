Oyster Bay-East Norwich Welcomes New Faculty Ahead Of The 2023-24 School Year

In preparation for the start of the 2023-2024 school year, new faculty from the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District participated in new staff orientation on Aug. 29 and new teacher orientation on Aug. 30.

During new staff orientation, the newcomers were welcomed by Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction Alba Gallegos, along with supervisors, directors and building administrators. They engaged in team building activities to learn more about the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District and participated in workshops with administrators.

To learn more about the district, the new staff also visited various sites during a bus tour of the community with Denice Evans-Sheppard, executive director of the Oyster Bay Historical Society. The group stopped at the Youngs Memorial Cemetery, the Audubon Center and Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary, Sagamore Hill, the Waterfront Center, Raynham Hall, Planting Fields Arboretum and Coe Hall.

During new teacher orientation, each new teacher was paired with a mentor in the district. The new teachers heard from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni, Director of Special Services Lynette Abruzzo, Executive Director for Administrative Services Michael Farina, Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction Alba Gallegos and Director of Instructional Technology and Data Jaclyn Gibbons. They also participated in team building activities to get to know each other better and learned more about the district’s mentoring program.

Both orientation days helped set the new staff members up for success heading into the new school year.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District