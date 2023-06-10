Oyster Bay, Glen Cove High School Students Attend Esteemed Orchestra Event

On May 22, the Children’s Orchestra Society held its annual Discovery Gala Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center.

The Children’s Orchestra Society, which practices out of Community Church of Syosset, is led by experienced instructors, including world famous guitarist Michael Dadap. Members of the orchestra receive the opportunity to focus on their craft, and once a year play in a legendary venue aside orchestra alumni and guests. This year’s guest was award-winning pianist Ying Li.

As part of the program, students who excel in orchestra were selected from various school districts across Long Island for an opportunity to see the concert with a parent or guardian for free. Before the concert, the students were invited to Kolstein’s Music of Manhattan to meet fellow orchestra students and play handcrafted instruments.

Among those students were Charlie Centano of Glen Cove and Mikal Memon of Oyster Bay.

“I’m just excited,” Charlie said. “It’s cool to be here and check out all the instruments. There’s definitely going to be some great musicians. I’m just excited.”

Carlos Centano, who was in attendance with him, said Charlie has worked very hard.

“It has definitely paid off,” Centano said.

Mikal shared in the sentiment.