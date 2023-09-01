Oyster Bay High School Named Scholar-Athlete School Of Excellence

For the second consecutive year, Oyster Bay High School in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District was honored as a Scholar-Athlete School of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Inc. It is among 219 schools to receive this distinction for its commitment to academics and athletics.

To become a School of Excellence, 75 percent of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during the school year. Teams are presented with the scholar-athlete recognition at the end of their season if 75 percent of their roster has a GPA greater than or equal to 90.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District congratulates the student-athletes for their commitment both in and out of the classroom, along with the entire athletic department on this prestigious honor.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District