Oyster Bay High School Student Creates Housewarming Baskets For Safe Center LI

Jack DiFiglia, a junior at Oyster Bay High School recently created housewarming baskets to benefit clients at The Safe Center LI located in Bethpage for his Eagle Scout Project.

The Safe Center’s mission is to “protect, assist and empower victims of family violence and sexual assault while challenging and changing social systems that tolerate and perpetuate abuse.”

DiFiglia, a member of Boy Scout Troop 299, collected household cleaning supplies, toiletries and gift cards to benefit the many families facing domestic, sexual and child abuse in Nassau County.

“I collected nearly $1,000 in gift cards to help families in need pay for all of the expenses they might have with back to school supplies and necessities,” DiFiglia said. “I am so happy I was able to help people in need during such a challenging time.”

Boy Scout Troop 299 based in Oyster Bay supported DiFiglia as he set up local drop-off points at the IGA Supermarket in Bayville.

The Safe Center has a 24-hour hotline for anyone facing abuse and can be reached at 800-542-0404. Visit www.tscli.org for an online chat option.

—Submitted by Safe Center LI