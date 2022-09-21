Oyster Bay High School Student Leads Vegan Food Drive

The Ethical Humanist Society of LI is collecting vegan non-perishable food for distribution to provide much needed food and supplies to the Long Island community.

Ryan Capone, a senior at Oyster Bay High School and a member of the Ethical Society, is coordinating the drive for Community Solidarity, a nonprofit, grassroots movement that is focused on eliminating hunger, poverty and homelessness. Community Solidarity also is the largest vegan hunger relief program in the United States.

“What made an impression on me and moved me to do this collection are the long lines at the local food share site,” Capone said.

For vegans, he says, the search for food is especially difficult. People follow veganism for many reasons, including health, animal welfare concerns along with environmental impact concerns. Also, people adhering to a vegan diet have very few options for support.

Capone has received a grant from the Joe and Rhoda Weill Social Action Fund of the Ethical Society, which will be used to purchase needed items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Ethical Humanist Society, 38 Old Country Rd. in Garden City, on Oct. 2, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Contact Ryan Capone at VeganFoodDrive@gmail.com with any food drive questions or to volunteer.

—Submitted by the Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island