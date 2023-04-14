Oyster Bay Main Street Association Announces Garden Tour

The Oyster Bay Main Street Association is excited to announce that for the first time in nearly a decade they are bringing back the Garden Tour. It will take place on Thursday, June 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Treat yourself to a day of beauty followed by a cocktail party by the bay.

Be ready to tour four spectacular gardens – Here is a preview:

Resort living and the scents of lilacs, a fabulous Oyster Bay waterfront, a garden filled with history, and a garden registered with the Garden Conservancy.

This inspired event is for serious horticulturalists and backyard gardeners alike, attendees will be split into groups that will explore four gardens on the north shore of Long Island.

The proceeds of the garden tour will benefit the Oyster Bay Main Street Association’s Beautification Committee. Funds raised will directly support the downtown Clean Streets Initiative, the Seedling Program, our Spring Planting Day, and we hope to purchase additional planters this spring for downtown.

This event and the funds raised supports our overall mission to enhance and promote an attractive and thriving downtown while preserving the historic integrity of Oyster Bay. For more information about the association, please call the Oyster Bay Main Street Association at 516-922-6982 or visit us on the web at www.oysterbaymainstreet.org. You can also find us on Facebook at “Historic Oyster Bay” and follow us on Twitter@oysterbayny.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay Main Street Association