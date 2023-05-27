Oyster Bay Music Festival To Host Fundraising Concert

The Oyster Bay Music Festival (OBMF) invites you to join them on Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church of Cold Spring Harbor for a very special OBMF Fundraising Concert.

Get up-close and personal with some of the stars of OBMF as they relate personal stories, update you with their recent activities, and of course enthrall you with their music making! Enjoy an afternoon of music, entertainment, and refreshments with friends! Bring guests and help meet the monetary goals needed to keep OBMF thriving.

Suggested donation is $100, with larger donations most gratefully accepted.

Oyster Bay Music Festival officially begins on June 23 through July 1. The schedule of concerts can be found at oysterbaymusicfestival.org but check back often as they will be updating and adding new concerts. OBMF also wants to share that they have received the sixth consecutive NYSCA Creative Communities Grant, and they are thrilled to be recognized as a vital part of the cultural landscape of Long Island.

The talent lineup this season is extraordinary. And OBMF is living up to their tagline “Global Music/Local Flavor.” Two of the amazing guest artists, Tassilo Probst, violin, and Marc-Andre Teurel, bass, are joining the festival from Germany and Switzerland. Maxim Lando, piano, and Tassilo recently won the ICMA (International Classic Music Award) “Best Chamber Music Album 2023,” and Marc-Andre Teurel won the ICMA Classeek Award. Hear Maxim Lando and Tasillo Probst. Also returning are favorite OBMF performers, the wonderful Michelle Stern, violin, Charlie Zandieh, cello, and Teddy Siegel, soprano, among others. As always, OBMF will have some amazing younger talents who will captivate you!

If you haven’t already watched the five-minute montage of last summer’s festival, visit www.youtube.com/@oysterbaymusicfestival6525. Donations can be made through PayPal or with credit card through this link: Donate at OBMF. OBMF will also accept donations through the mail: Oyster Bay Music Festival, 37 Hildreth Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743, or through Zelle, at oysterbaymusicfestival7@gmail.com.

Keep on the lookout for OBMF’s Paperless Post Evite.

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay Music Festival