Oyster Bay Supervisor Honors Employee Of The Month From Bayville

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored Director of Legislative Affairs Sheila Tarnowski, of the Office of Town Attorney, as the 2023 March “Employee of the Month” for her dedication and selfless commitment to the town’s residents.

Tarnowski is known for her diligence and has demonstrated an incredible work ethic which warrants attention and gratitude. Her perseverance is remarkable and she is a true inspiration to her co-workers and all those around her. Saladino presented Sheila with a Town Citation and thanked her for reflecting the Town of Oyster Bay employee standard with integrity, respect and excellence.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay