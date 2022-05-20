Oyster Bay Swim Team Returns For The First Summer Since Pandemic

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, along with Councilman Steve Labriola, announced the exciting return of the two Town Swim Teams for the first summer since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youngsters of the Town of Oyster Bay aged 6 to 16 are eligible to join one of the two Town of Oyster Bay Swim Teams located at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park and Marjorie R. Post Community Park.

“I’m delighted to welcome back the Town of Oyster Bay’s beloved swim team to the pools this summer,” Saladino said. “This exciting activity offers young athletes a wonderful opportunity to improve swimming skills, learn good sportsmanship and practice teamwork through healthy exercise and competition.”

Additionally, starting this year, registration for the Summer Swim Team will take place entirely online. Registration will become available to residents on Tuesday, May 31 at 9 a.m. on the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

Councilman Labriola added, “By joining the town’s swim team, our young swimmers can look forward to spending their summer with other children who love the sport, and competing against other teams in the Nassau Municipal Swim Conference.”

The program costs $55 per swimmer with a pool season pass ($30 for each additional swimmer in the same family) and $75 per swimmer without a pool season pass ($50 for each additional swimmer in the same family). Practices will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday June 29. Swim meets will take place Saturday mornings (meet schedules will be distributed the first week of practice). For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/pools or call 516-797-4131.