Oyster Bay WaterFront Center Open For The Season

There is so much to do at the WaterFront Center in Oyster Bay, which describes its mission as connecting people to the water through education and recreation.

Located at 1 West End Ave. in Oyster Bay, right next to Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, this non-profit organization has everything one would need to “make a splash.” From summer camps, sailing lessons, sunset cruises, wildlife tours to paddle fitness, sunset cruises, youth sailing programs and kayak and paddleboard rentals, the WaterFront Center is a destination for people across Long Island, especially here on Nassau’s North Shore.

The WaterFront Center, said George Ellis, the executive director of the WaterFront Center, was established in 2000. The property that the WaterFront Center operates on used to be a shipyard, but this year on May 31, just a few days after the center opened for the season, was busy with school children exploring nature and people out on the Oyster Bay Harbor with a rented kayak.

When the shipyard closed in the 1980s, there was much discussion on what to do with the property. Developers wanted to turn the lot into a condominium or some kind of professional development, but the community and lawmakers wanted to make it a public space.

“Part of the plan, which was heavily discussed and eventually voted on by the public, was for the creation of a waterfront and the establishment of community sailing and a marine education facility, which became the WaterFront,” Ellis said.

Even through the pandemic, the WaterFront continued with its mission of connecting people to the water through education. When the WaterFront Center opened for Memorial Day weekend in 2020, the state had allowed for the rental and use of non-motorized vessels, and the organization saw an increase of rentals by people who were itching to do something different after months of isolation.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for us to continue operating because it was certainly difficult not being able, to as an organization,” Ellis said. “We are a non-profit. We do exist to provide cost-effective access to the water to the public. We pretty much operate on a shoestring every year. Being able to operate is certainly beneficial to us. We kept our staff. We never let anybody go. But most importantly, it really just served our purpose. It was such a therapeutic thing for people to come to the water, be outside and get some physical activity during COVID-19. I think we served about 8,000 people during the summer of 2020.”

It’s important that people are connected to the water, Ellis said, and the WaterFront works to educate people about marine ecology, the marine environment and the environment in general to help them become stewards to the environment. Young people to adults can benefit from these programs.

The WaterFront Center will even come to the classroom with their touch tank full of different creatures from the Oyster Bay Harbor, like horseshoe crabs and oysters, to educate children about what lies beneath the surface of Long Island’s water.

“That very much drives what we do, not only on the educational side but on the recreational side too,” Ellis said. “We have the opportunity to actually feel and touch and smell what the bay is and the ecology around it and the wildlife. People walk away with such an appreciation.”

There are different levels of activities that are recreational and educational. Guests can stop by and rent a paddleboard or kayak for their own exploration, or they can embark on a sailing lesson.

And for those who just want to go along for the ride, they can jump aboard the historic Oyster Sloop Christeen.

“She was built in 1883 and worked the waters of Oyster Bay Harbor, harvesting oysters,” Ellis said. “It’s another big part of what we teach at the WaterFront Center; the history of Oyster Bay and the commercial history of the water there. Christeen had a long life and had been into many different owners. She was found in disrepair in the ‘90s in Connecticut. She was brought back to Oyster Bay by a group that became the [Christeen Oyster Sloop Restoration Foundation.]”

The sloop became a National Historic Landmark in 1992 and in 2020, a press conference with officials like Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joesph Saladino revealed a New York State Historical Marker dedicated to the vessel. Today, the marker sits in front of the WaterFront’s dock. The Christeen is now considered a “floating classroom.”

“We have school groups and scout groups that come out,” Ellis said. “We also have private charters and sails, harbor tours and sunset cruises… She serves as a great historical marker of what Oyster Bay used to be.”

When asked about the future of the WaterFront Center, Ellis said the goal is to continue to educate the community and spread the message of the importance of marine ecology to more people.