People Loving People Holds Annual Backpack Drive Ahead Of New School Year

After-school program will continue to help local families

People Loving People, located at 123 Audrey Ave. in Oyster Bay, is more than just a food pantry.

Founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of volunteers started handing out food in the Oyster Bay community, eventually gaining their own storefront.

“People Loving People started about three-and-a-half years ago,” said Valarie Monroy, the founder and director of operations at People Loving People. “We, including myself, my sister Donna Galgano and our other partner Gina Kang, were running a food pantry in Manhasset for our church, a very large food pantry. And my sister, who was living in Oyster Bay at the time, felt that there was a need there, either for the seniors that live there or for the community that lives off of the main street. It is a food desert. Because if you don’t drive in Oyster Bay, the nearest food store is Stop & Shop, which is far.”

In the beginning, People Loving People hosted pop-up distributions at the Oyster Bay Community Center. Today, they host two food shares a week at their storefront. Over 40 volunteers come twice a week to help distribute the food. The pantry is open on Wednesday for Oyster Bay community members from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and for people outside the community (Bayville, East Norwich, Glen Cove and surrounding communities) from 3:30 to 6 p.m. It is also open Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“For a lot of the senior citizens there, their medication is extremely expensive,” Monroy said. “A lot of things aren’t covered. And if they have to choose between picking up a medication and buying food, that shouldn’t be a choice anyone should have to make.”

But People Loving People does not only distribute food. They provide for other needs, such as school supplies, and they operate an after-school program where students can get tutoring and their parents can take English lessons.

People Loving People has been receiving backpack and school supply donations from local organizations like the Oyster Bay Community Foundation, Oyster Bay Rotary Club and the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce. Residents have also been buying needed items off of the organization’s Amazon Wish List. On Aug. 28, People Loving People hosted a distribution event for the supplies.

Even students pitched in to provide supplies for their peers. A high school student named Rose Lindstrom helps every year by hosting her own school supply drive. She also helps hand out the supplies to the students.

“She’s absolutely amazing,” said Monroy. “This is her third year doing this.”

GOAT USA, which sells athletic wear, also donated top-of-the-line clothing to the drive.

“It’s a very expensive brand that a lot of kids have, and unless you have the money to buy it, you’re not going to have it,” Monroy explained. “They donated pounds of clothing to us. So we were able to give the kids back-to-school outfits as well.”

When parents and students receive the backpacks, supplies and back-to-school outfits, Monroy said they are often relieved.

“School supplies are very expensive,” Monroy said. “And especially backpacks. You can use the backpacks year to year, but kids love going back to school with a new backpack every year. It’s a big thing for these kids. It’s a nice thing. That’s why it’s so important for us to make sure we can do this for them. Because I want them to have the same feeling of joy that they get to go back to school, and not have to worry.”

People Loving People does not stop providing for students once school starts and the students are ready, donned with their new clothes, backpacks and school supplies. Throughout the year, People Loving People hosts the “Homework Helpers” program on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students and their parents can sign up online or at the pantry, and the program, which is free, is led by two adults, as well as high school volunteers from the community and Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan’s Community Volunteer Program.

“There is a big language barrier for the parents and it’s very hard for them to help children with their homework when they can’t read or write the language, English,” Monroy said. “While the kids are in their Homework Helpers program, we’re offering English classes to the parents… which will help them communicate with their children’s teachers, people in their community, with the doctors that they see. They always have to bring a child that speaks the language to communicate with them, and it’s hard. The kid doesn’t always want to be the translator.”

For more information about People Loving People, visit peoplelovingpeople.net.

Other Local Backpack Drives:

The North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their third annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway event at North Shore High School on Aug. 29. The chamber posted on their Facebook that the drive had a great turnout and was a success.

The Glen Cove Youth Bureau hosted the Annual Fill a BookBag Drive. Senator Jack Martins participated in the drive, encouraging constituents to bring supplies to the Glen Cove Youth Bureau, as well as his district office in Mineola. The Glen Cove Kiwanis, as well as other community members, also donated supplies.

State Assemblymember Charles Lavine’s office sponsored a back-to-school supplies drive, collecting supplies at his district office in Glen Cove, the Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library, the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library and the Bryant Public Library in Roslyn.

If you are part of an organization or know of an organization that took part in a back-to-school supplies drive, email jcorr@antonnews.com to be recognized in the Sept. 13 edition of the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot.