Petit Flower Show Explores Recycling

Members of the Locust Valley Garden Club expressed their creativity in a Petit Flower Show at their May meeting at Mill Neck Manor. The theme was recycling.

People’s Choice winner Kassie Miller Roth used a vase she was about to return to a friend. Into the water, she submerged flowers, with stems pushed into a garden frog, concealed by beach glass. At the top, she attached a plastic base to hold oasis, into which she placed blossoms from her garden and a friend’s, creating the winning piece. Members applauded wildly when she was announced the winner.

Lucille DeVito and Teri Swenson tied for second place. DeVito used an armful of flowers from her garden, local beach and roadside blooms to create her sensation. Swenson’s mason jar, wrapped in a paper bag and tied with a ribbon, supported a riot of rose, yellow and pink roses and daisies from a Mother’s Day bouquet. Baby’s breath was recycled from a Valentine bouquet.

President Dean Yoder took third place with good humor. He acknowledged that his piece was created by recycling blooms left over from centerpieces he designed for three events, the last the Raynham Hall Museum May Gala. He used a square glass container with recycled orange ranunculus, proteus pin flowers and tropical ginger, surrounded by spotted Japanese Aucuba.

Horticultural Chair Sallie McNeill Rynd repurposed a Manzanilla olive jar, wrapped it with a bow and added flowers to match the label.

In her report, McNeill-Rynd warned that poison ivy is coming back strong again. Their burgundy leaves can be attractive to a novice gardener and she suggested we all look around to spot them and get rid of them quickly. She offered a simple method: put your arm deep into an empty plastic bread bag and use it as a sleeve and with the closed end, grab the weed, pull it up into the bag, tie it tight and toss it in the garbage.

Ecology Chair Josie Bliss spoke about light pollution and encouraged the use of LED lights. To demonstrate how strong light pollution is, she said, 25 years ago Los Angeles experienced a massive power blackout due to an earthquake. The entire city was thrust into darkness. Calls to 911 were inundated with panicked residents reporting “a giant silvery cloud”, was engulfing the sky. They were seeing the Milky Way, the galaxy containing our solar system, for the first time.

“Some of these urbanites had never before experienced a non-light polluted sky,” she said. “Go camping in Maine and Montana and see the stars.”

For information on joining the club contact President Dean Yoder at dyinteriors@yahoo.com. The June meeting is for the installation of officers.