Petition Asks Town Of Oyster Bay Employees To Leave Parking Spots For Shoppers

Employees should park at Fireman’s Field, residents say

During a Town of Oyster Bay meeting on Nov. 6, Oyster Bay resident Betsy Klipera spoke up on an issue that has been bothering locals for years: town employees are utilizing convenient parking spots near the stores and restaurants. She presented to the Town Board a petition that has garnered approximately 363 signatures, as of press time.

Oyster Bay Town Hall North is located at 54 Audrey Ave. in downtown Oyster Bay.

“Now that Fireman’s Field is so lovely, we citizens feel that it’s high time for the Town of Oyster Bay employees to park there and leave the spaces that are reserved by Town Hall for customers of the stores and restaurants in town,” Klipera said. “Everyone who signed this petition, I talked to, and they all said that their entire lives [are spent] riding around and around the streets in town trying to find a parking spot. People who have tried to pay their taxes, most recently that are due Nov. 10, said they couldn’t find a spot. We’re the taxpayers. We’re paying the salaries of the employees and the pensions, the least they can do is park down there and walk five minutes to work.”

“If it’s raining, there are umbrellas,” Klipera added.

Fireman’s Field is the largest parking field in downtown Oyster Bay that’s used as parking for the Long Island Rail Road station, visitors and employees in the area, overflow parking for Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and fairgrounds for Oyster Bay events. It’s also used by the local fire department as a competition arch for drills. Most recently, it received green infrastructure updates, a project funded by the federal government. According to Google Maps, it’s a four minute walk from Town Hall.

“You’ll be very happy to know I already had a conversation with our administration, coming up with a plan figuring out how to do exactly what you’re requesting, having some of the employees park there,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “I’m happy to give up my spot and give it to the community. I get it. We understand that. And our administration is working up a plan to do that as we speak.”

Saladino said a tentative date to have employees park at Fireman’s Field will be announced once the administration receives a plan.

“And then we’re going to push it to take effect this year,” Saladino said.