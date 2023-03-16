Police Investigating Safe Harbor Marina Death

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of an investigation that occurred on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. in Glen Cove.

According to Detectives, a 911 call was received for a person floating in the water in the Safe Harbor Marina located at 128 Shore Road. Glen Cove Police Department, Nassau County Marine Bureau, Nassau County Emergency Service Unit and the Glen Cove Fire Department all responded.

During the investigation, a 68-year-old male was recovered at scene and pronounced at 10:48 a.m. by medical personnel. The investigation is on ongoing.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department