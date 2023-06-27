Pride In Glen Cove

According to the Library of Congress, Pride Month, from June 1 to June 30, is celebrated each year to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

In the U.S., the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as “Gay Pride Day,” but the day was flexible. In major cities across the country, the celebration soon encompassed a month-long series of events and today, celebrations include parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, garnering million of participants around the world.

“The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally,” the Library of Congress stated.

Glen Cove did not miss out on the celebration.

On June 6, a Pride Flag was raised at Glen Cove City Hall.

And on June 11, First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove held a Pride Sunday service.

“Welcome to you if you are male or female, or a little bit of each; queer or straight, or a little bit of each; Black or Brown or white, or a little bit of each; old or young, or a little bit of each; rich or poor, or a little bit of each; and last but certainly not least, doubting or believing, or a little bit of each,” said Rev. Lana Hurst at the beginning of the service. “Whether First Presbyterian Church has been your spiritual home for decades or if it’s your first Sunday among us, or your first time here in a long time or a while, we want you to know no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”

To watch the service, visit www.facebook.com/firstpresbyterianchurchglencove.