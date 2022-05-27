Pride Month In Glen Cove Pride: Events around the city

Pride Month begins on June 1 and ends June 30, and along with New York City’s famous and annual Pride March on June 26 and Long Beach’s Pride Parade and Festival that will take place this year from July 8 to the 10, Glen Cove has Pride events in store.

According to the Library of Congress; Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In 1969, simply being LGBTQ+ was considered a criminal offense throughout the State of New York, leading many gay bars, including the popular Stonewall Inn, to operate without a liquor license, which would subsequently lead to raids and police brutality. The Stonewall Inn, which was owned by the Mafia, would experience raids on average once a month, leading up to the uprising on June 28, 1969 that received mass media coverage. The Stonewall Uprising was a series of events between LGBTQ+ protesters and the police that stretched over six days.

On June 2, the City of Glen Cove will kick off Pride Month by raising the Pride Flag at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Glen Cove, 100 Village Square at Bridge Street.

“The keynote speaker is going to be Juli Grey-Owens,” City of Glen Cove Councilwoman Marsha Silverman said. “She is a transgender advocate who has been doing LGBTQ advocacy for years and years, so I’m really excited to have her as our keynote speaker and share her experiences and insights and inspiration to the community.”

The Pride Flag was first raised in Downtown Glen Cove during Pride Month in 2019.

And while the flag was up for a few days, a truck turning the corner knocked down the flag pole.

Without that flag pole, the following years there was debate around where to put it come June.

In 2021, the Pride Flag made its way to the Glen Cove Ferry Terminal down at Garvies Point, where the keynote speaker was Sarah Kate Ellis-Henderson, the CEO of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

But finally, Glen Cove’s Pride Flag will be flying proudly over the downtown area. And the raising of the flag is among many of the events that will return life to a new normal as the pandemic winds down.

“It’s so important to create an atmosphere of acceptance, inclusion and understanding,” Silverman said. “I find that Glen Cove is unique on Long Island in the fact that we are extremely diverse… not just in LGBTQ and straight, but also in religions, races and every socio-economic bracket that you can think of. We really have incredible diversity here.”

And it’s events like the raising of the Pride Flag, along with celebrations of Women’s History Month, Black History Month and St. Patrick’s Day, among other celebrations, that honors and recognizes the diversity of Glen Cove.

But the raising of the Pride Flag is not the only Pride Month celebration happening in Glen Cove.

Not too far from where the Pride Flag will be is First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove. It has raised the Progress Pride Flag, which was designed by graphic designer Daniel Quaser, to feature a five-color chevron to the classic Pride Rainbow Flag. The flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors of pink, light blue and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride Flag.

The church will be hosting multiple Pride-related events including a screening of the Purple documentary, which centers political conversation in the swing region of rural Wisconsin and Iowa that uplifts, provokes and inspires, on June 3 at 7 p.m. and a Pride social hour on June 10 at 7 p.m. On Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove is inviting guest preacher Rev. Marian Edmonds-Allen, the executive director of Parity, a New York City-based national nonprofit that works at the intersection of faith and LGBT concerns. And on Sunday, June 19 at 10 a.m., there will be a Drag Church featuring New York City Drag Theologian Marge Erin Johnson.

“Drag is such a fun and important queer art form and to be able to bring that into the church world and see those two intersect, I think will be incredible,” First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove Pastor Lana Hurst said.

First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove has been celebrating Pride since 2008.

“I am the first openly trans pastor of the church and we have multiple members who identify as gay, lesbian and bisexual, and our whole staff at the church is actually part of the queer community, so I think for us this really represents a key element of who we are and it’s a way for us to say ‘our gender identities, our sexual orientation, they’re not something that are separate from our spirituality,” Rev. Hurst said. “They’re actually integral to our spiritually. This is a way for us to celebrate that.”

Pride Month, Rev. Hurst said, is an important time of reflection on “queer elders” like Marsha P. Johnson, an American gay liberation activist who was one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall Uprising, as well as how much has changed around the perception of LGBTQ+ issues.

“Whoever wants to come to these events, this is open,” said Rev. Hurst, adding that the church is a place of belonging. “We want the church to be a community resource. We want the church to be a place where people can come and ask questions.”