Rabbi Janet Liss Set To Retire At The End Of May

Since 1996, Dr. Rabbi Janet B. Liss has served North Country Reform Temple in Glen Cove. On May 31, Rabbi Liss will be venturing into a new chapter of her life, entrusting North Country Reform Temple to interim Rabbi Michael Churgel.

“I’ve been there for 26 years,” Rabbi Liss said. “It’s time.”

While Rabbi Liss embraces North Shore Reform Temple and its surrounding community, the demands on a rabbi have changed since the pandemic. It is now time for her to focus on other goals, her family and her well-being.

Rabbi Liss has lived the dream she’s had since she was a teenager. She decided to become a woman rabbi at a time when it wasn’t the norm.

“I’ve always been passionate about Jewish learning, which eventually led me to pursue the rabbinate,” Rabbi Liss said.

With the support of her family, Liss would go to American University in Washington DC for her undergraduate in Jewish studies and Columbia University for her Masters in Hebrew Literature. She then received her Doctorate of Ministry from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.

By the time that Rabbi Liss went to rabbinical school, half the class was female, Rabbi Liss said.

“But, while that was true, I can tell you that every place I’ve been, every place I’ve worked, I was always the first woman rabbi in the community,” Rabbi Liss said. “It was an interesting career.”

When the rabbi was asked if she thought her worked inspired others to become spiritual leaders, she said yes.

“I have a former student of mine who went to cantorial school to become a cantor and then she was also ordained as a rabbi and she’s working in San Diego,” Rabbi Liss said. “And we have a student at Charleston College who is looking to become a rabbi, who wants to be a rabbi.”

The congregation at North Country Reform Temple, Rabbi Liss said, is a very special congregation.

“I have a group of adults who have been studying with me since I came to the temple 26-years ago, which is really remarkable” Rabbi Liss said. “The congregation is very social justice oriented because of my leadership. We have done a lot for the community and the world at large in the last 26 years. We collected books for a afternoon program for Arab-Israeli students in Israel who are learning to read English so that when they graduate, they’ll be able to be more competitive in the workforce.”

Over the years, Rabbi Liss said she has taken numerous trips to Israel with congregants.

“These trips were wonderful,” Rabbi Liss said. “I have a lifetime of memories here.”

But of course not all highlights were so wonderful.

“It’s been very challenging being a clergy member during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Liss said. “The demands that are put across the board on clergy have, I think, precipitated pretty large number of people retiring. As we’re also seeing people leaving their fields during this pandemic across the field, it’s really being felt with clergy. It’s been a lot of work, working primarily on Zoom for two years. It has, in many cases, erased boundaries where people are expected to be on call 24/7 in a very different then we were on call pre-COVID.”

But the pandemic has introduced some silver linings, Rabbi Liss said, such as a heightened connection to one another during a time of isolation. Before the pandemic, when congregants would sit in the pews, all they’d see are the back of fellow congregants’ heads. But during the pandemic, they saw each other’s faces over Zoom.

“Instead of going for coffee and cake after services and sitting with a small group of people and talking, Zoom has afforded everybody the opportunity to hear everyone,” Rabbi Liss. “We’ve also been able to bring in people from all over the world to do a program. We’ve connected to congregations in Israel and have had joint services with them. We’ve had joint services with Temple Tikvah from New Hyde Park online. The pandemic has enabled us to be creative in ways that we haven’t thought about prior to the pandemic.”

Rabbi Liss said she has been impressed with the way Glen Cove stepped up during the pandemic and the relationships fellow clergy members have made throughout the city.

“We supported NOSH [a program of the North Shore Food Kitchen] throughout the pandemic,” Rabbi Liss said. “People were very generous where they could be. One of the things that I admire about my congregation is that whenever a need has surfaced in the community, they were there to provide the help people need. People are generous with their time and their resources.”

Rabbi Liss said after May 31, her retirement day, she will be spending time at her second home in Florida, as well as Glen Cove.

She will also be using her new free time to finish several projects that have been shelved over the years, including going back for a certificate in Geriatric and Palliative Care, as well as continuing to run a support group for people taking care of an elderly parent.

“I’m looking forward to the end of this pandemic so that we can travel without worrying about getting sick,” Rabbi Liss. “I’m looking forward to spending time with family, catching up on sleep and reading, and looking forward to what the next adventures will be.”

As for the interim Rabbi Michael Churgel, Rabbi Liss said she leaves him a great congregation.

“I’m very happy they chose each other and his role is to help the congregation through a transition period so that a year from now when they hire a full-time rabbi, that he will be the bridge between me and the future incoming rabbi so that the next person will be able to have a successful career with the congregation,” Rabbi Liss said. “North Country Reform Temple has been blessed. In the last 48 years, they’ve had two rabbis. That’s really remarkable in today’s world to have that stability and I want to see my successor have the same stability I had.”

History Of North Country Reform Temple

About 30 of the 40 Glen Cove area families who were members of Temple Sinai in Roslyn gathered in the home of Paul Ressler on December 5, 1955 and began planning a new Reform congregation.

The congregation held its first Shabbat service on February 10, 1956, in facilities offered by Friends Academy on Duck Pond Road, in the school auditorium. About 100 people attended that memorable Friday evening service featuring Mildred Feingold on piano and Rabbi Davis and Cantor Robert Spiro officiating. Former army chaplain Milton Schlager was assigned as the congregation’s first permanent Rabbi.

At different times the fledgling congregation was offered the facilities of the Carpenter Methodist Church, the Masonic Temple (which housed the temple’s mobile ark), the Neighborhood House and the Friends Academy. In the end, the congregation used $55,000 to purchase a 4.5-acre estate on Crescent Beach Road, complete with a half-century old home owned by an accountant named Herrick. That white pillared building often was referred to as their “castle in the woods.”

In 1959, Rabbi Schlager resigned his position for health reasons and Rabbi Alton Winters was selected to replace him. During Rabbi Winters’ 12-year tenure, NCRT underwent a number of changes. Rabbi Winters conducted services which reflected his classic Reform Judaism training. Rabbi Winters felt the need to move on and with the blessing of the congregation, left Glen Cove for Florida.

Rabbi Morton Kaplan and his family joined the congregation in September 1972. Rabbi Kaplan continued the traditional Reform Judaism practices established during Rabbi Winters’ tenure. He was very interested in the musical aspects of the service, and along with Cantor Harold Firestone, encouraged the congregation and its children to participate in newer adaptations of traditional songs. In early 1974, the Kaplans moved out of New York.

Rabbi Laurence Kotok was NCRT’s fourth rabbi, arriving in 1974. Over the course of his nearly 25-year tenure, he began introducing elements of traditional Judaic practice and rituals. He worked with both Cantor Firestone, and his successor, Cantor Gail Hirschenfang, adding more Hebrew to the liturgy and music of the service.

A maintenance accident set fire to the synagogue during the early morning hours of February 17, 1982.

The outpouring of aid from the community enabled all Temple activities to continue over the two years it took to construct the new building.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held on Aug. 21, 1983 and on Feb. 10, 1985 the new synagogue building was dedicated during a most memorable ceremony.

In September 1996, Rabbi Janet Liss was welcomed to lead the congregation.

—Additional information provided by ncrt.org.