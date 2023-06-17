Rallye Motor Company Gives $1 Million Sponsorship To Morgan Park Summer Music Festival

Rallye Motor Company and the Terian Family announced a $1 million donation to and sponsorship of the nonprofit Morgan Park Summer Music Festival (MPSMF). The all-volunteer annual festival has been providing free concerts to Glen Cove and surrounding communities on Sunday evenings in the summer for over 64 years. The announcement comes as Rallye begins to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the opening of its first dealership in Glen Cove.

“Our first dealership, Rallye Motors, made Glen Cove its first home 65 years ago,” said Juliana Terian, President and CEO of Rallye Motor Company. “I appreciate that the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival has provided free concerts to the people of Glen Cove and surrounding areas for 64 years. It’s an honor to help fund this important cultural institution in the community that has given so much to us.”

“We are so grateful for this newest demonstration of support by the Terian Family and Rallye,” said Tom Suozzi, Chairman of the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival. “For more than 65 years, ever since Peter Terian founded the iconic luxury brand here in Glen Cove, Rallye has steadfastly manifested what it means to be a good corporate citizen and neighbor. The Terian Family and Rallye will ensure that the music will keep playing in the park for generations to come.”

Rallye was established by Peter Terian in 1958 as an imported car service repair garage. After growing too large for their original Sea Cliff Avenue facility in Glen Cove, Rallye moved to Cedar Swamp Road in Glen Cove to expand their horizons and better serve the community.

Led by President and CEO Juliana Terian, Rallye currently holds franchises of Acura, BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz with dealerships in Roslyn, Carle Place, Westbury, and Glen Cove. In addition to setting the standard in automotive luxury across Long Island, the Terian Family and Rallye have become known for their philanthropy by giving back to the communities that have supported them for 65 years.

Glen Cove’s MPSMF, which will celebrate its 65th anniversary next year, has been entertaining Long Islanders of all ages with its July and August Sunday evening outdoor concerts.

MPSMF is a not-for-profit organization administered by an all-volunteer team. Its seasons of professional, family-oriented performances are funded entirely through tax-deductible contributions. No taxpayer money is used or requested for these concerts.

The announcement of the Terian Family/Rallye Motor Company donation to and sponsorship of MPSMF was held at the gazebo in Morgan Park in Glen Cove, the site of the summer concert series. Terian and Suozzi were joined by Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck.

The full schedule for the 2023 season is available at www.morganparkmusic.org and below:

Morgan Park Summer Music Festival 2023 Concerts

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are free.

Sunday, July 2

Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul

McCartney

Sunday, July 9

Neil Berg – 100 Years of Broadway

Sunday, July 16

Tom Cavanagh presents a tribute to

Johnny Cash

Sunday, July 23

Italian Night with Massimiliano Barbolini, Claudio Mattioli and Vanessa Racci

Sunday, July 30

Marvin Floyd & Devotion present a

tribute to Earth Wind and Fire

Sunday, August 6

Swingtime Big Band conducted by Steve Shaiman

Sunday, August 13

Dave Losee & The Allmost Brothers Band present a tribute to The Allman Brothers

Sunday, August 20

Richie Cannata & the Lords of 52nd Street – The Music of Billy Joel

Sunday, August 27

Ted Vigil presents a tribute to John Denver

—Submitted by Rallye, the Terian Family and Morgan Park Summer Music Festival.