Ralph W. Young Monument Dedication

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., Glen Covers will meet at Monument Park in front of the Glen Cove First Presbyterian Church to honor a great American patriot who grew up in the area known as the Glen Cove Orchard.

Sergeant Ralph W. Young was an accomplished academic and notable basketball player. He was often seen carrying books in one arm and a gym bag in the other. After graduating from Glen Cove High School, he attended Lincoln University Law School on a full scholarship.

After three years in college, Ralph felt the pull of civic duty and entered the US Army as an infantryman, later transferring to the Army Air Corps. He was assigned to India to transport desperately needed supplies over the Himalaya Mountains. On the Japanese Pacific front, he flew more than 50 missions aboard a C-54 cargo plane.

Sadly, on April 11, 1945, while on a mission flying over the Himalayas, treacherous weather caused his aircraft to crash into the mountains. There were no survivors.

Sgt. Ralph W. Young left behind his parents and sister. In a tribute to him, Ralph W. Young Avenue was named for him and the Young Simmons American Legion Post 1765 was co-named for him.

He is held in the community’s heart as a true American Hero—courageous and dedicated.

Along with the City of Glen Cove and the Glen Cove Rotary, the city is immensely proud and honored to unveil this monument in memory of Sgt. Ralph W. Young.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove