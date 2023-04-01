Raynham Hall Reflects On Women’s History Month, St. Patrick’s Day

A happy St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month to you and all history lovers.

Raynham Hall intern, Olivia Hagan, has been conducting research on paid servants who worked for the Townsend family around 1870, and who were mainly Irish immigrants. Knowledge that Olivia gains on this topic will be integrated with our guided tours by this fall, helping us to better describe those who used the sleeping quarters viewable at the very rear of the historic house.

Olivia has uncovered that many immigrants were working in Oyster Bay at the end of the 19th century. Women who came over from Ireland were willing to work in domestic labor positions, where young, white American-born women in the workforce typically preferred jobs in shops and mills, even though domestic labor jobs were relatively high-paying. Irish social structure didn’t have a patriarchal hierarchy seen among other immigrant groups, so many young Irish women likely emigrated as unmarried women, allowing them to work independently in others’ homes.

Olivia’s ancestors came over from Ireland as teenagers, looking for work, and stayed primarily on the east coast of the United States, which was usual for other Irish immigrants. Her research can be compared to working on a puzzle starting from the edges, understanding broader stories of immigration, and moving to the center of knowledge we can share at Raynham Hall.

We appreciate Olivia and her Irish heritage, her passion for history, and her interest in working alongside us! Sláinte (Gaelic word meaning “health”).

—Submitted by Raynham Hall