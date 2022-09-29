Residents Invited To Fall Oyster Bay Harbor Cleanup

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier invite residents to participate in the Fall Oyster Bay Harbor & Beach Cleanup, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at the town’s North Shore beaches. The event, held rain or shine, is co-sponsored by the Town of Oyster Bay, the North Oyster Bay Baymen’s Association (NOBBA) and Friends of the Bay. Volunteers – including individuals, groups, families and friends – should meet at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park (off Larrabee Avenue in Oyster Bay) near the waterfront gazebo beginning at 9 a.m. Community Service Certificates are available upon request for students seeking to fulfill volunteer requirements.

“This great environmental cleanup initiative features volunteers and town employees rolling up their sleeves and working side-by-side to remove litter and debris from the beaches and shoreline areas along Oyster Bay Harbor,” Saladino said. “We invite residents of all ages to pitch in and help make a difference in our community. This year’s event will also feature new fun for the family, as a new scavenger hunt will be featured for kids.”

Volunteers are invited to participate in the cleanup, which will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The central meeting place will be Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park launching ramps and waterfront gazebo off of Larrabee Avenue, Oyster Bay. Additional locations for the clean-up include Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay, Stehli Beach in Bayville and Centre Island Beach in Bayville. Typically, in year’s past, harbor and beach clean-up events have resulted in about 40,000 pounds of debris collected by volunteers.

Councilwoman Maier stated, “Each year, countless amounts of paper, food, plastics and other trash are discarded on beaches or dumped overboard from recreational and commercial vessels. Allowing this litter to remain on our shorelines will only lead to increasingly worse damage for the environment.”

Individuals and groups who are interested in registering for this environmental cleanup should visit www.oysterbaytown.com or contact the town’s Department of Environmental Resources at 516-677-5943.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay