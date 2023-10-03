Restaurant Owner, Customer Who Saved Residents From House Fire Honored

City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, at the beginning of the City Council meeting on Sept. 26, recognized Burger Boys Bar and Grill owner Tony Lagos and customer Kevin Losee for helping four people escape a house fire on Aug. 31.

According to the Glen Cove Police Department, Lagos and Losee ran over to the house and they forced the front door open to get inside.

Panzenbeck said she learned the two had heard screaming from inside the house, got a hose and started to put the fire out and got the residents outside to safety.

The Glen Cove Fire Department then fought the blaze with the assistance of the Sea Cliff Fire Department, Roslyn Fire Department, and Glenwood Fire Department.

“As many of you may, or may not know, whenever there’s a fire, a house fire, and people are going to be misplaced, the deputy mayor and I, whatever time of day it is, or early in the morning, get in the car and get over,” Panzenbeck said. “We don’t have anything to do with the fire, but we make sure our fire department are okay. The deputy mayor gets the Red Cross on the scene in case people need to be housed for the evening or the next few days. I believe we’ve been at eight house fires, which is really something we hope that no one ever has to deal with.”

At the Aug. 31 house fire on Alvin Street, Panzenbeck said she and Deputy Mayor Donna M. McNaughton parked far away and walked over. That’s when they learned of the quick action Lagos and Losee took to save the four residents.

“It’s just amazing how on an ordinary day, an ordinary person becomes a superhero,” Panzenbeck said. “You’re my heroes.”

Panzenbeck added that when she was there, she saw the residents of the house at Burger Boys Bar and Grill being fed and cared for.

“Then they brought chairs outside for the firemen to sit down,” Panzenbeck said. “Beyond that, they started a clothing collection and a cash collection. They had a bingo fundraiser. They really went above and beyond.”

Lagos and Losee then received citations.

When Panzenbeck asked them why they went in to save the residents of the home, Losee said they heard the words “Help!”

Panzenbeck then asked the two if they would do it again, and they both said yes.

“Thank you for being great Glen Covers,” Panzenbeck said, adding that residents should go support Burger Boys Bar and Grill when looking for a place to eat.