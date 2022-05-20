Rev. Williams Calls For Solidarity, Communication Amid Buffalo Tragedy

On Saturday, May 14, a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera, as reported by the Associated Press, opened fire with a rifle at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, NY. Ten people were killed and three others were injured.

Authorities described the attack as “racially motivated violent extremism.”

The attack left Americans feeling shocked, sad and afraid that attacks like this could still happen in 2022.

Rev. Roger Craig Williams of First Baptist Church in Glen Cove said that when he heard about the terrorist attack that occurred up in Buffalo, he was in disbelief.

“When the facts started coming out about what motivated the young man to these actions, as much as I know our country still has a problem with race and racism and that much of that thoughts of race and racism animates the politics of people, it was still shocking to see someone so young buying into something that’s a farce,” Rev. Williams said.

Before committing the act of terrorism, the gunman published a 180-page online “manifesto” about his plans and white supremacist beliefs echoing a baseless extremist conspiracy theory about a plot to diminish the influence of white people.

“Whoever indoctrinated him into this, how he was indoctrinated to it, ought to be addressed because it led what I believe to be an impressionable young man to commit an act,” Rev. Williams said.

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot sat down with Rev. Williams on May 17 to discuss what the community of Glen Cove could do to improve communication, foster learning and understanding and prevent the tragedies of Buffalo from happening in Glen Cove. Rev. Williams said he had hoped the Sunday after the attack that the City of Glen Cove and Glen Cove Police Department would have been in contact with First Baptist, a historically Black church, to offer protection and solidarity.

The City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck released a statement on May 18 stating that the city was aware of the attack and that the mayor was in contact with the Glen Cove Police Department to, out an abundance of caution, increase patrols at “potentially vulnerable” houses of worship.

Rev. Williams said he’d also like to see the resurgence of the committee formed after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. The purpose of the committee was to improve communications between the Glen Cove Police Department, the City of Glen Cove and the community. But, support for the committee petered out.

“I approached [Mayor Panzenbeck] about it to get her signature to continue to carry on, and… as of right now I haven’t heard from her or [Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton], no one,” Rev. Williams said. “The [committee] brings not just the Black and Brown people together, but people out of the white communities and educates them on materials that helps them to become more sensitive to anti-racist behavior.”

And finally, Rev. Williams said he’d like to see elected officials equally represent their non-white constituents. Right now he said, officials should be making phone calls to leaders of the Black community, while also educating those within their circle and making it a priority to prevent the indoctrination of young white people into white supremacist ideals.

“Two or three days after the attack, I’m still seeing people spin it for political gain to deflect away from problems of racism in America and how it’s being used to empower people politically,” Rev. Williams said, bringing up an example of how Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is currently campaigning for governor, blasted Gov. Kathy Hochul for saying “we got a lot done,” regarding her anti-crime efforts.

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton released the following statement on the Buffalo tragedy: “The event in Buffalo has shaken myself and many people I have spoken with to our cores. It is clear that our society has become too divided, and that some people have lost track of the fact that we are all Americans regardless of our ethnic backgrounds. I believe we can counter all the negative information being fed by various groups by continuing to have close dialogue with our neighbors.”

Rev. Williams assured The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot that he loves the United States, respects the police and can work with anyone regardless of political beliefs.

“What concerns me is that democracy seems to be eroding,” Rev. Williams said. “People want to coerce you into the choices you make. If you don’t say this, then you don’t like the police. If you say this, then you don’t like the flag. If you say this, then you’re a threat. But, they get to say everything they want to say… and they’re Americans. But that Christian agenda, that’s really more about America than it’s Christ, is the troubling problem in this country. And it’s fueling a certain kind of politics in this country that’s very dangerous for this country.”