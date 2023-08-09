Rumble Boxing Hosts A Knockout Grand Opening

Rumble Boxing rolled out the red carpet for its grand opening. Rumble Boxing has come to Glen Cove with a new location at 100 Village Square.

The Glen Cove location works to provide the serious training of Rumble while working to bring some local charm to the building. This location is decked out in artwork that nods to some local pop culture characters donning Rumble’s standout boxing gloves.

“We are so excited to bring Rumble Boxing to Glen Cove and thank everyone for such a warm welcome already,” said owner Siobhan Miller. “Rumble is a unique fitness experience as you are able to get both your cardio and strength training in a studio that’s atmosphere is more like a nightclub than your typical gym. We hope you come to experience it for yourself soon!”

Rumble kicked off its grand opening celebration on July 20. During this event owners Miller and Stephen Vitale were awarded by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District (B.I.D.) and The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce as well as a few local elected officials: Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Assemblymember Charles Lavine and Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck.

Its grand opening did not stop there. Rumble Boxing continued its celebration through the weekend with vendors and 25 percent off retail items.

Glen Cove’s Rumble Boxing location is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and weekends 8 to 11 a.m. More information can be found at rumbleboxinggym.com.

For more information on the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District, its programs and events, call the Downtown BID office at 516-759-6970, visit www.glencovedowntown.org, or email info@glencovedowntown.org.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District