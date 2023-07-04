SAGE Foundation Golf Classic Huge Success

Event honored Glen Cove Hospital’s Dr. Barbara Keber and the Northwell Family Medicine Team

The Glen Cove SAGE Foundation honored Glen Cove Hospital’s Dr. Barbara Keber, Chair of the hospital’s Family Medicine Department, along with the entire Family Medicine Team at the foundation’s Annual Golf Outing held on Monday, June 5th at Glen Cove’s The Metropolitan.

Dr. Keber, who has been with the Glen Cove Hospital for close to 40 years, chairs the Family Medicine Department and has made a profound impact on the community. “When we were deciding on prospective candidates to honor at this year’s Golf Classic, Dr. Keber’s name kept coming up over and over again. She was the perfect choice for this year’s outing,” said Liz Luciano, who co-chairs the event with friend and real estate partner, Jean Marie Stalzer. “Dr. Keber is a pioneer in her field and is also just a beautiful person,” said Stalzer.

The Glen Cove SAGE Foundation, with a mission to support the Glen Cove Senior Center and Adult Day Program, was established in 2005. While the volunteer-based nonprofit organization functions year-round and is always accepting donations, the annual golf outing is its primary fundraiser. “We are always so very appreciative of the support of the community not only at our outing but also throughout the year,” said Carolynn Eipel, who took the reins as president of the organization in January of 2022.

Close to 200 guests attended this year’s outing and dinner. The golfing portion of the event was held at the Glen Cove Golf Course with lunch served at The View Grill. The dinner portion of the event was held at Glen Cove’s The Metropolitan. “The support makes a giant impact on our ability to serve the senior community and it is heartwarming to see the committee members and volunteers work so hard to make sure the event is an ongoing success,” said Glen Cove Senior Center Executive Director Christine Rice. “We have an incredible board, committee, and team of volunteers all with a common goal to enrich the lives of our aging population. I am always touched by everyone’s commitment.”

For more on the foundation including support opportunities visit www.glencovesage.com.

—Submitted by the SAGE Foundation