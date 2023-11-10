Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently attended the Bayville Fire Company No. 1’s annual Fire Prevention Open House. This event featured fun family activities as well as opportunities for residents to learn about fire safety, what to do in the event of a fire, how to respond to a choking victim, and safety tips while cooking.
(Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay)
Saladino Attends Bayville Fire Company No. 1 Fire Prevention Open House
