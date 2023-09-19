Saladino Congratulates North Shore Community Church Senior Pastor On Retirement

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino congratulated Reverend Dr. John Yenchko who retired from his position as Senior Pastor of North Shore Community Church in Oyster Bay. Supervisor Saladino recently honored Pastor Yenchko and celebrated the career of this inspirational and beloved spiritual leader.

“Congratulations on your retirement, Pastor Yenchko. Your spiritual leadership in our community has greatly benefited many congregants over the years and created a rich legacy that we will remember for years to come,” said Supervisor Saladino.

Supervisor Saladino thanked Pastor Yenchko for providing the community with his spiritual direction and insight over the years and wished him happiness, good health and all of God’s blessings in the years ahead.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay