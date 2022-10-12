Saladino Invites Residents To Supervisors 5K Run Slated For Saturday Oct. 15

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced that the Annual Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor’s 5K Run is slated for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. The 3.1 mile course will wind through the heart of the hamlet of Oyster Bay and participants are encouraged to bring their family and stick around afterwards for all the fun at the Oyster Festival.

“The Supervisor’s 5K Run, held in partnership with the Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC), is a unique event that has become an important tradition in the lives of hundreds of runners from throughout the community,” Saladino said. “It is widely known for its scenic and challenging course through historic Oyster Bay. It also serves as the official kickoff event to the annual OysterFest, which will make its highly anticipated return for the first time since the pandemic.”

Runners who wish to participate in the event can register at www.glirc.org. The fee to register is $35 for pre-registration and $40 on the day of the race, which will take place from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. at the Community Center in the Townsend Square parking lot off East Main Street in Oyster Bay. All registrants will receive a commemorative sweatshirt. There will be a $5 pre-registration discount for all Town of Oyster Bay residents. Those who have pre-paid can pick up their race packets on Friday, Oct. 14 at Runner’s Edge, located at 242 Main St. in Farmingdale from noon to 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Life Enrichment Center in Oyster Bay. For more information about the event, residents can isit www.oysterbaytown.com or call the Town of Oyster Bay Parks Department at 516-797-7945.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay