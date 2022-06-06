Saladino: Major Upgrades Coming To Fields At Gaynor Park In Glen Head

Following extensive input from the community, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board recently announced plans to significantly improve athletic fields at Gaynor Park in Glen Head. The town will install new synthetic fields at the southernmost full-size field, complete with a new underdrain system. Striping will accommodate both soccer and lacrosse playing for boys and girls. The east baseball field will also have its infield upgraded with synthetic field and complete underdrain system. To provide for most use by children of all ages, the southernmost field will be striped for regulation soccer and additionally striped for two youth-size soccer fields, as well as for boys and girls lacrosse. The baseball field will also be striped for multiple age groups (both 60-foot and 75-foot base lines).

“Gaynor Park serves as home to so many of our young athletes, and that’s why the Town Board and I are making these field upgrades a top priority,” Saladino said. “Upgrades will improve field conditions and safety for the players while providing a cost-effective opportunity for more game play in Glen Head and less long-term maintenance costs for taxpayers.”

While synthetic fields have an average a useful life of approximately 8 to 10 years, depending on use, they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Synthetic fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain in a manner that is not possible on a dirt infield.

Construction at Gaynor Park is anticipated to commence later this year. Contact the town’s parks department at 516-797-4128 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com/parks for more information about town parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay