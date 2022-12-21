Saladino Swears In Glenwood Hook And Ladder Engine Hose Company Officer

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino presented citations to the Glenwood Hook and Ladder Engine Hose Company. (Photo courtesy Town of Oyster Bay)

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined the Glenwood Hook and Ladder Engine Hose Company to swear in Joseph Marrone as president, and thank Wallace Zeins (outgoing president), Michael Riccardo (outgoing chief), and Thomas McGillicuddy (outgoing trustee) with official town citations for their service as officers of the department. The Glenwood Hook and Ladder Engine Hose Company is dedicated to protecting our community, answering the call to service in neighbors’ time of need with swift action that saves lives.
—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

Record Pilot Staff
The Record Pilot has served the areas of Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing and Locust Valley since 1917, acting as a dependable source for local news and community events.

