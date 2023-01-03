Santos Under Fire

NY-03 Congressman-elect George Santos is facing national criticism and calls for investigation after falsifying much of his life story.

As winter weather digs in across the country, Nassau County is also facing a whirlwind of revelations about Congressman-elect George Santos to kick off the new year.

On Monday, December 19, Grace Ashford and Michael Gold published a story in the New York Times that unraveled serious, substantial portions of the campaign resume that Santos, a Trump-aligned, strongly conservative man in his 30s, has been presenting to the public over the past two years. Based on that reporting, portions of Santos’ resumé that appear to be false included his two degrees, his employment at major financial firms, his own financial assets, and the state of his residence in Whitestone, Queens.

Further troubling information regarding Santos, raising questions about nearly every aspect of his public persona, poured out in the days since. Numerous publications, from the site The Daily Beast and the Washington Post to the Jewish outlet Forward, quickly produced further credible, bio-undermining investigations into his cultural and family heritage, his sexuality as he’s publicly defined it, his financial disclosures and sources of income, an alleged decades-old criminal charge in Brazil, and even his actual state of residence.

Others, from the North Shore Leader to Rolling Stone and the media-focused The Daily Beast, have pointed to earlier (often pre-election) reporting they had done on questionable aspects of Santos’ life (and particularly his campaign finances), which, for whatever various reasons, apparently didn’t get a big reaction.

On December 20, Representative-elect Santos’ Twitter account posted an image containing a brief statement which seemed to deny outlets’ claims regarding most of his campaign resumé; he also accused the New York Times of maligning him, and seemingly misattributed a defiant quote to Winston Churchill. On December 22, another statement on Santos’ Twitter account said that Santos, like everyone, has “a story to tell,” and that he would share his the following week.

On Monday, December 26, in interviews with the New York Post and WABC, Rep.-elect Santos broadly confirmed that much of his campaign bio and public resume was false, including his claims that he had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and held degrees from CUNY and NYU. “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning [and] I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” Santos told the Post.

As the news site Axios summarized, “Santos also addressed accusations that he lied about having Jewish ancestry, including that his grandparents fled the Holocaust. ‘I never claimed to be Jewish,’ he told the Post. ‘I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was Jew-ish.’”

Among other things, Santos has walked back his claim that he employed four victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, suggesting instead that they would have been future employees of his.

Santos also pushed back on growing calls among local and national Democrats for his resignation, among other potential next steps. When asked if he would consider suing the New York Times over aspects of its reporting that he disputed, Santos told WABC that he didn’t “know what [his] options are,” adding, “But the one thing is, I will be sworn in, I will take office.”

In November, the now-troubled Republican defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by eight points to represent New York’s third congressional district, serving northern Nassau County and parts of Queens.

Following the recent public revelations about his former opponent, Zimmerman told Vanity Fair, “The media knew that he was a [Donald] Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene candidate. But what they didn’t really grasp, or really understand, is he was also the Anna Delvey candidate of this congressional midterm election cycle.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who attended a Chanukah celebration alongside Santos and outgoing Rep. Lee Zeldin on December 18, was reached out to for comment, but did not reply by press time.