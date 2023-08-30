Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $3.2 Million In Federal Funding For Fire Departments In New York State

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Volunteer Fire Co. to receive $61,904.76 in funding

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $3,224,471.27 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across twenty-nine fire departments. This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).

“From Poughkeepsie to Waterloo, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe. I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and today’s over $3.2 million will keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.”

“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently. I will continue to work to ensure New York’s fire departments are well-equipped to provide protection for our communities.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The competitive grants are awarded to the applicants that most closely meet the program’s requirements and demonstrate a commitment to its priorities. The funding will be used to supplement the operations and safety of fire departments, including professional training, wellness programs, purchasing personal protective equipment and upgrading facilities and supplies.

—Submitted by the Office of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand