Sea Cliff Arts Council Celebrates A Year Of Its Storefront

On Sept. 29, the Sea Cliff Arts Council will be celebrating a year since it opened its storefront on 86 Roslyn Ave. in Sea Cliff. Before having a storefront, the Sea Cliff Arts Council hosted events at various locations throughout the village, such as the library and Village Hall.

According to Kat DiResta, the chairperson of the Sea Cliff Arts Council, having a physical location has benefited the council in many ways.

“We were always floating,” DiResta, who has been chairperson for about 15 years, said. “Art show at the library, art show at the real estate office in town. Finding places to host us and then last year we had the opportunity to take a storefront space. And it transformed. It really allowed us to grow bigger than we could imagine with a lot more programming.”

DiResta added that the beautiful part of the story is that Matthew Schneider took the space years ago, renovating it for his business, Sea Cliff Music.

On the Sea Cliff Music website, Schneider announced that the business would close to move to the Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts.

“He and others would do music lessons there, and he called it the Woodshed,” DiResta said. “A few new people joined the board, and they felt like it was the right time to go to the next level with taking on a space that’s dedicated to the arts council. And we created a new logo, our first website and a membership level to join at different levels and booked exhibits, concerts, play performances and said all right let’s give it a year. It’s been beyond successful, and we know we have room to grow and we keep having more ideas and more people approaching us saying they have an idea for a class, for an exhibit. We’re in the right place and definitely in the right community,”

Noelle Fiallo-Evans, the chief creative officer at the Sea Cliff Arts Council, explained the meaning behind the logo.

“The original inspiration is that people refer to Sea Cliff as one square mile,” Fiallo-Evans said. “Hence the square shape. At the core of it, the very light green represents our community. And it’s kind of where the [Village] of Sea Cliff is located on the peninsula… What surrounds the lighter green is the darker green, the Sea Cliff community. The next square around that is the outside community, not just our neighboring towns, but our neighboring art councils and the neighboring art community within Long Island and as far as we can reach. And then the outermost square is a reminder of what we like to say is Sea Cliff’s natural resource. And it’s a reminder of the beautiful landscape here and how it inspires all of us. It’s our reflection of the water.”

Successful classes and events over the year include the charcoal and drawing class from Dimitry Schidlovsky, who also serves as an adjunct art professor at Farmingdale State College; singer songwriter nights hosted by Roger Street Friedman; and a performance from Frank Ferrara and his son at St. Luke’s, which will happen again in October; art exhibits from artists like Wendy Csoka and Ginger Ballinger-Hendler; among other events.

“We’re able to now meet people who we never knew existed here,” DiResta said. “Even when we’re not doing an event, they’re walking by the building, or they are hearing about us and approaching us. So, I think it is a wonderful extension of the art, music and performances and poetry that have already existed. We’re really lucky.”

DiResta said the Sea Cliff community has been very supportive.

“I’ll hear people say, I can’t believe this didn’t exist before,” DiResta said. “And, it did in a way. Tracy Arnold Warzer had a store called Creative Arts Studio here. And she did it on a smaller scale. So we are extending what is here and magnifying it even more.”

Fiallo-Evans said she has been referring to the building as a “field of dreams.”

“Sea Cliff has such a rich history of the arts,” Fiallo-Evans said. “It’s almost like, it needed this home to happen and once the doors open the people just kind of came out of the cornfields. We’re constantly getting requests for people who want to teach classes, who want to have a musical performance, who want to put on a play, dance performances, all genres of art, nothing excluded, have come forward so far. It’s just really that they needed a home, and now they have one and it’s really beautiful to see that.”

History of the Sea Cliff Arts Council:

“It started in 1999 when mayor Claudia Moyne decided that there were so many artists and musicians in the neighborhood that it would be great to have an arts council formed and a committee to be able to showcase and highlight all the great art and artists in the neighborhood,” explained DiResta. “She put together a team with Madeline Kle, who was an artist and used to live here, she passed away, and Dimitry Schidlovsky… (along with Don Mistretta and Frank Csoka.)”

According to the Sea Cliff Arts Council’s website, original programs like the “Salon” were hosted at Village Hall, featuring three different creatives from writers and artists to singers, playwrights and actors and crafts people. The library shows also continue to this day. The council also partnered with local businesses to lead exhibits and events around town, like SpringFest, Chill Out and Second Sundays.

“Poetry in the Park, book readings, outdoor craft shows, and concerts at St. Luke’s are just some of the array of programs we offer,” the website stated.

Upcoming Events and Classes at the Sea Cliff Arts Council:

Register online at www.seacliffartscouncil.org.

All events at Sea Cliff Arts Council, 86 Roslyn Ave., unless otherwise stated.

Sea Cliff Arts Council’s First Anniversary:

Friday, Sept. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a silent auction, live music, art, community and love.

Free admission.

Collage Workshop Inspired by the Work of John Digby

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

This hands-on collage workshop inspired by the work of John Digby— Surrealist poet and collage artist who once lived in Sea Cliff. Participants will make two collages—one black and white, inspired by the surreal work of John Digby and a second of their own choosing. Taught By Joan Harrison, local artist obsessed with vintage paper and LIU Post professor.

Tickets $40

Teen Open Mic:

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Hosted by Charlotte Marchioli, wear your costume and join us for a night filled with song and candy!

Slots are limited! If you like to sign up for a slot to perform a song of your choosing, send an email to Charlotte.marchioli@gmail.com no later than Oct. 8.

Suggested donation to NOSH $10

Frank and John Ferrara

Sunday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m.

St. Luke’s Parish and Community Hall, corner of Adams Street and Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff.

After the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the last time the two played together in Sea Cliff, Frank and John will be joining forces again, each playing a set of solo material with some collaborations as well. This will also be John’s 40th Birthday and he wanted to celebrate it with an afternoon of music. Spread the word!

Tickets $20

Tweens and Teens: Paint Pour Heart/Universe Workshop

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4 to 6 p.m.

Come on out and create an amazing paint pour Heart or Universe. Create your own unique creation on natural wood which includes a rattan rope for hanging. See the vibrant colors, unique cells and lacing on your one-of-a kind fluid artwork. Each person will create two pieces of wooden art in this class.

Tickets $55

For more classes and events, visit seacliffartscouncil.org.