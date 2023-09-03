Sea Cliff Mini Mart Is Not So Mini

On Oct. 1, Sea Cliff Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be bustling with vendors, shoppers, music, activities and so much more as part of the 51st annual Sea Cliff Mini Mart, an event by the Kiwanis Club of North Shore Long Island.

Because it’s a popular month for street fairs, making the vendors very busy, and the complications involved in closing down Sea Cliff Avenue, there is no rain date for this event. It’s rain or shine.

Over the past three years, the annual street fair has experienced some bumps and hurdles, including COVID-19 and hazardous weather, but this year, as long as there’s decent weather, Mini Mart will be back and better than ever.

“I have to tell you, I am the most excited I’ve ever been about Mini Mart,” said Lisa Larsen Hill. “Mini Mart started as just one block in Sea Cliff and it was done by the local residents, and this was back in 1964. And, they did it for 10 to 12 years and then it had 10,000 people and the mayor at that time [Edward Stiles] really wanted to put Sea Cliff on the map and have people come and look at it.”

According to a press release from the Kiwanis Club of North Shore, Stiles had enlisted the help of resident and artist Madison Kle to recruit local professional and amateur artists, along with well-known names in the art world. The event, known as the “Square Mile of Art,” gave Sea Cliff its reputation as an “artsy town.”

Sea Cliff resident Lois Eckland, with Jim Aiello and Jay Powers, ran the Mini Mart for 10 years.

“For the local people, it just got too much for them,” Larsen Hill said. “And at the time, the president of the Kiwanis, Arthur Hubbs, he’s no longer with us, but what a wonderful man he was, he volunteered the organization to run Mini Mart, and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

Larsen Hill explained that this year, Mini Mart will be returning to its roots by putting an emphasis on hosting vendors who sell handcrafted items.

Fifty vendors from the local area, including in Sea Cliff, Glen Cove, Glen Head and Glenwood Landing, as well as 133 vendors from the rest of Nassau, Suffolk and beyond, a lot of them new, applied to sell handcrafted items this year.

“You’re talking about sculptures, jewelry, handmade quilts, hand-blown ornaments, crocheted hats and toys,” Larsen Hill explained. “This one I loved, up-cycled art. One of the vendors took things that are just old stuff and made them into new sculptures. There’s hand embroidered art, cutting boards. There’s just an incredible variety and really unique, beautiful stuff. So, there’s also activities for the children, face-painting. There is hair braiding. We have some local authors. It’s just an amazing array of great, wonderful items.”

Over 20 booths, manned by local restaurants on Sea Cliff Avenue, will be selling local bites.

“People who are not familiar with Sea Cliff get to experience the quaint shops and the restaurants right there on the street,” Larsen Hill said. “It’s also a place where people have a lot of reunions happen. High school reunions happen because everybody loves Mini Mart. It’s just this great street fair that happens. You have music, you have this great art, there’s food and beverages… It’s just a really terrific atmosphere.”

The Sea Cliff Mini Mart serves as a fundraiser for many local organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of North Shore Long Island, which supports local school scholarships, Kamp Kiwanis for Children, Kiwanis Pediatric Center, Klothes for Kids and Koats for Kids. Recently, the Kiwanis brought several children to JCPenney’s for a day of back-to-school shopping. They also support Mommas House, which provides housing and support services to young mothers. They also sent a group of kids to the Kamp Kiwanis summer camp.

“Here’s the money we raised, and here’s what we do,” Larsen Hill said. “We work with the nurses in the school… and they let us know who would need this service. Then we take the kids to JCPenney. JCPenney gives us 30 percent discount and because we’re a nonprofit, we don’t pay taxes… These kids get their sneakers, gotta have their sneakers, they get a coat, they get shirts and pants, they have socks. They’re all set to go to school. They are just so cheerful and so thankful. And then we take them out for pizza afterwards and it’s just a lovely day. You get as much as you give.”

Before going to this year’s Mini Mart, it’s important to know how and where to park.

There is a continual bus route from Tappen Beach on Shore Road in Glenwood Landing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No dogs, except for service dogs, are allowed. Because there is so much foot traffic, it can be dangerous for both the dogs and fellow event-goers.