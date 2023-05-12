Seven Marathons In Seven Days: Over 184 Miles

Ultra-marathon runner Eva Casale ends meaningful military journey

For the seventh consecutive year, Eva Casale and her team embarked on a meaningful journey that holds personal significance to her – to honor the troops, veterans, and fallen heroes. Using her talent for running long distances and capitalizing on her physical and mental focus to run a minimum of 26.2 miles each day for a week, Casale raised funds and awareness to support veterans and their families.

From April 23 to 29, Casale led the team during what she calls “Every Veteran Appreciated” Week. Each day of the marathon focused on honoring local servicemen killed in action, linking to communities they call home. At the end of the week, the team visited over 350 Points of Honor and laid over 350 flowers, cones, wreaths and flags in memory of fallen heroes.

“I think this has grown awareness and that’s really what we’re trying to do, grow awareness towards our veterans,” Casale said. “It’s so important to remember that freedom is not free. We’re trying to remember them for a week, hoping that people can start to remember them not just this week, but every single day… This is the seventh year that we’ve done this event and we find that it’s getting more recognized for its mission, and its mission is to support our troops, to honor our veterans and to remember our heroes.”

The marathons began with an opening ceremony hosted by Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth at the Huntington Town Hall’s Veterans Plaza.

From Huntington, Team E.V.A. continued their journey into Northport, Long Island National Cemetery, Eisenhower Park, Shelter Island, Sag Harbor, Calverton, Westhampton, Brookhaven, Patchogue, Medford, Long Island’s South Shore, Oyster Bay and Bayville.

During this year’s marathons, however, there were some problems in store: rainy days.

“The running is part of a journey to take us from one point of honor to another,” Casale said. “This year we did have rain at the beginning and rain at the end… we’ve run in these conditions before and we take a different approach to it. We kind of look at rain as tears of joy from those who we are running for and remembering. We are moving our mission in the right direction. The rain was a little tough on the last day.

It rained all day Saturday [April 29.] And it was actually cold. It’s a challenge to try to stay warm and continue on, but I know for me and my team, we kept the mission in mind of who we’re running for and why we’re running and that keeps us going.”

Along with the symbolism of the rain, there was some patriotic symbolism too.

“We started the third day at the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy Seal Museum [in West Sayville] and before we started our run, we looked up and on a pole was a bald eagle looking down at us,” Casale said. “We’ve never seen that before, and they said at the museum they’ve never seen a bald eagle there before. It was quite moving for all of us to see that bald eagle before we were getting ready to start our journey that day to remember all our fallen heroes…”

Casale has been interested in running since she started running with her father. “When I was a teenager, my dad wanted to lose weight…,” Casale said. “I started going out with him at night, just slowly jogging around the block until we built up endurance to accomplish his goal with the amount of weight he lost… Next thing I knew, I continued and I was running two hours a night. So what got me started was running with my dad.”

It was at this time Casale realized she had a talent for running long distances. At 18, she ran her first marathon. And now, she is using that talent for a good cause.

“Running has served a lot of purposes,” Casale said. “It’s really good health wise and it’s a good stress release for just clearing your mind… And working through day-to-day issues and things that need to get done.”

Casale has also developed a heart for those who served in the military. She realized she wanted to help through her talent of running after meeting a Gold Star Family.

“This tour of over 184 miles enables me to leverage my passion for running and unite Long Islanders to support vital programs and services for veterans,” explains Casale. “We plan the journey every year to conclude in time for the beginning of National Military Appreciation Month in May so we can further support the mission of honoring the brave men and women of our country who make the ultimate sacrifices to defend our freedom. It is important to emphasize how ‘Every Veteran is Appreciated’ and to never, ever forget.”

The journey ended in Casale’s hometown of Glen Cove with a special closing ceremony at the Glen Cove City Hall as Casale and her team crossed the final finish line.

“The true measure of passion and commitment is found in the unwavering dedication demonstrated by Team E.V.A. as they focus on their mission to support and honor Long Island’s veterans. Their remarkable efforts serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us that we can make a profound difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our democracy,” explained Glen Cove Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck.

Team E.V.A. has completed over 1,288 miles during the past seven years in support of its mission.

Even as the seven-day marathons have come to a close, those who are inspired by Casale’s cause can donate at

www.goteameva.org.

“All the money that we raise stays on Long Island and goes to veterans organizations on Long Island,” Casale said.

—Submitted by Nightingale & Nightingale, Inc. Additional reporting by Jennifer Corr.