Shooting Incident In Glen Cove

At approximately 1 p.m. the Glen Cove Police received calls from residents regarding a possible shooting on Porter Place in Glen Cove. Upon police arrival, shell casings were discovered at the corner of Porter Place and Doxey Drive. The Glen Cove Police immediately began investigating the shooting and determined that a grey Audi 4 door sedan was being chased by a white 4 door Lexus and Red 4 door Honda Accord. Once the vehicles reached the intersection of Doxey Drive and Porter Place shots were fired at the grey Audi. Immediately after the shooting, the three cars left the area at a high rate of speed. At this time, it’s unknown if anyone in the grey Audi suffered any injuries. The Glen Cove Police are requesting anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1000 or leave a tip on the Glen Cove Police Tip line at tips@glencovepd.org.

“It is believed that the driver of the grey Audi was targeted, and this was not a random road rage incident,” said Det. Lt. John Nagle. “The investigation is on-going.”

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department