Short Term Rentals On Airbnb, Swimply Banned From Glen Cove

At the beginning of the Glen Cove City Council meeting on Aug.22, the council held a public hearing regarding the revision of a local law that would prohibit residents from renting out their home for a period of time, less than 28 days. The law was ultimately adopted by the council.

“We define renting out the house, a portion of the house, in the case that we recently had here in the city, renting out a pool, or renting out any particular part of their residence, which they feel would generate money for themselves, would be improper if it would be less than 28 days,” explained City of Glen Cove Attorney Tip Henderson.

City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said during the meeting that she received a call 12 days prior from a Glen Cove Police Department lieutenant stating that there was a drowning at a pool that was rented by the hour.

“I wasn’t even aware that was occurring in Glen Cove,” Panzenbeck said.

She further explained that the pool was rented out through the app Swimply, which allows people to either rent out their pool, or rent someone else’s pool, by the hour.

“We think it’s best to ban the Swimply app here,” Panzenbeck said. “People are renting their pools for two and three hours in the afternoon and one tragedy is really enough.”

Panzenbeck also confirmed that apps like Airbnb and Vrbo would also be banned in Glen Cove.

“Honestly we’ve had some complaints about one particular Airbnb over the last few weeks,” Panzenbeck said. “Three complaints involving the police, and the police really can not do anything without a law like this in effect.”

Glen Cove Councilwoman Marsha Silverman said she was concerned that banning these apps fully may be an “overreach.”

“I just wonder if this is the right way to do it or if it’s overreaching to private citizens owning private property,” Silverman said, adding that she had some discussions with Henderson about alternatives that could protect residents while respecting their rights as property owners. “If I live in my house 99 percent of the time, but I’m going away on vacation for two weeks and I say ‘you know what, I want to make some cash. It’s an expensive vacation,’ now I’m not allowed to rent my house for two weeks. Not to say I would. But there are a lot of cases like that where it’s private citizens, private property and I just wonder if this is overreach.”

However, Silverman did agree that hourly rentals like Swimply “have to go.”

“This is something the council needs to determine as a best fit for the community,” Henderson said. “A local village nearby invoked a 90-day, because they were looking to stop summer rentals. So, it really focuses on what fits for this community. And, in discussing this with others, people on the council… this 28-days seemed to be at least a place to start, if not the right place we could certainly decide at a later date to amend it.”

Silverman than asked the council if they could pass the law to ensure the safety of residents, but revisit the law at a later date.

Panzenbeck said homeowners who use apps like Airbnbs to rent out their homes will be notified.