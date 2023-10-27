Stores Busted For Selling Alcohol, Tobacco To Minors

The Second Precinct reports the arrest of four men during the “Project 21” initiative, which targets the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to minors. The initiative was conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Nassau County.

According to officers, the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, with the assistance of underage agents, arrested the following individuals as a result of this operation:

• A cashier sold tobacco products to a minor at Star Bazzar, 316 North Broadway, Hicksville. He is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree and sale of age restricted products.

• A cashier sold alcohol to a minor at Village Beverage, 263 Bayville Avenue, Bayville. He is charged with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

• A cashier sold alcohol to a minor at Country Plaza Deli, 105 Forest Avenue, Locust Valley. He is charged with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

• A Glen Cove resident is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree and sale of age restricted products.

All four defendants were issued Desk Appearance Tickets returnable on Friday, Oct. 4, 2023 to First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department