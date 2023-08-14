Street Dedicated To 9/11 First Responder: Joseph Paolillo of Glen Head will always be remembered

Sheppard Street in Glen Head, where resident Joseph Paolillo for 21 years called home along with his wife, Josephine, and his three sons, will now be dedicated towards his memory.

It was a street where Paolillo could have been seen taking a long walk with his sons or, if you listened close enough, you may have heard him playing his guitar.

Sadly, in 2019, Paolillo passed away from 9/11 related cancer contracted in the aftermath of the search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center. Paolillo had been searching for the remains of his brother John, an FDNY Battalion Chief, as well as other Americans.

“We have lost more than 150 detectives to post 9/11 cancers because New York City detectives manned a lot of these crime scenes in the history of this country,” said Paul Digiacomo, the president of NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association. “We were at Ground Zero; we were at the Fresh Kills Landfill [a Staten Island landfill that was reopened after 9/11 to receive a third of the rubble from Ground Zero]; we were at the New York City Morgue, for days, weeks and months at end, trying to bring some comfort and closure to all the families who lost loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001.”

There isn’t a day that goes by, Digiacomo said, that the Detectives Endowment Association receives a call that another detective is sick or has passed away from 9/11 related cancer.

Paolillo had begun his career in the 34th Precinct in Harlem, and he went on to the 19th Precinct on Manhattan’s Upper Westside and he concluded his career with the Real Time Crime Center.

On Aug. 4, the street was closed to traffic, and members of the New York Police Department, as well as officials from the Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County, gathered with Paolillo’s family, friends and neighbors for a street dedication.

“We gather together to honor the memory of a true American hero, fallen New York City Police Department Detective Joseph Paolillo,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

The NYPD Ceremonial Unit provided a Color Guard and Paolillo’s sons, Raymond, John and Martin led the crowd through the Pledge of Allegiance. NYPD officer Briana Fernandez sang the National Anthem and NYPD Department Chaplain Msgr. David L. Cassato provided an invocation. A moment of silence followed.

“This incredible family [the Paolillos] is part of the fabric that is the Town of Oyster Bay,” Saladino said. “They still reside here at Sheppard Street, just down the road from where ‘NYPD Detective Paolillo Way’ will forever stand in memory of an exemplary citizen, an amazing member of the police, a good soul and a kind, American hero, who gave his last full measure of service to others.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he was not only at the ceremony as a government official.

“I’m here personally,” Blakeman said. “On 9/11, my nephew was a state court officer. He was located two blocks away at the court house. And he got the call as everyone did, all hands on deck, to evacuate the Twin Towers. While my nephew was giving relief and first aid to a badly burned woman in Tower 2, the building collapsed on him. We could not find any remains of my nephew. Your husband was probably one of those police officers that were assisting, trying to find my nephew. Obviously, after two weeks we realized that he perished and then we wanted to see if we could recover some DNA so that he could have a proper burial, but unfortunately that did not happen. We only recovered his sidearm and his shield, so I want to thank Joe [Paolillo] and the family for everything they did, not only for my nephew but for all of those who perished that day. A lot of them did get their DNA, their remains and they got to bury their loved ones.”

Blakeman said he also related to the family because as Paolillo’s brother John was an FDNY Battalion Chief, Blakeman’s younger nephew, Joey, was notified that he was accepted into the fire academy shortly after 9/11.

“As a family, we were encouraging him not to do that because we already lost my nephew and we were worried about his brother joining the FDNY,” Blakeman said. “We said to him, ‘our family has given up a lot. Why don’t you do something else that is less dangerous.’ And Joey said to the family ‘listen, I’m not going to let the terrorists take my lifelong dream to be a fire fighter.’ So he’s now a captain in the Bronx.”

Lt. Michael Ricupero of the Real Time Crime Center said the ceremony was a very special day for a very special man; a friend, a colleague, a husband, a father and a great detective.

“Joe, also known as Papa Joe to some of us, gave 30 years of his life to the City of New York, and we can never re-pay him,” Ricupero said. “What we could do is keep his memory alive, and this is one of the ways it could be done. Joe’s picture still hangs in the Real Time Crime Center. As soon as you walk in, you see that smile… Joe, we never forgot you. You’re a hero. You’re our hero.”

Finally, Paolillo’s wife, Josephine, spoke to the crowd.

“There was nothing Joe wanted more than to be on Long Island,” Josephine said. “We used to drive out here while we were dating. We’d go to the Hamptons. He always envisioned himself living on Long Island and to have his sign, his name on the block we live on is the greatest honor of all… We’re here because of the dedication of my cousin, Diana Hough, who reached out to the Town of Oyster Bay, and because of their generosity we stand here today in remembrance of my husband Joseph Paolillo. My family and I are so honored to be here today and we’re grateful for all the support we’ve received these past years. I was blessed to have Joe for 33 years. Like any couples we shared our good times and bad times. We shared our happiness and sorrow. We looked forward to seeing our children growing up.”

Josephine said that she can see her husband in each of her boys.

“Martin has his tenacity and strength in character, “ Josephine said. “John has his dry wit, along with his sense of duty and honor. And Raymond has his compassion and empathy. And though I miss him, I know he’s with me every day.”

Josephine then thanked all her family and friends who stuck by her family’s side, as well as the NYPD for supporting her family.

The ceremony finished with a blessing from Msgr. Cassato and closing remarks by Saladino.

The crowd then gathered to unveil the new street sign, “NYPD Detective Paolillo Way,” that will always remain there and will serve as a reminder to those who pass it that a local hero once lived on Sheppard Street in Glen Head.