Street Named After Late Hero Reporter

Syosset High School student worked to rename Oyster Bay street after Marie Colvin

On Nov. 12, local legislatures, members of the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation, Syosset High School senior Sabrina Guo and the sister of the late war reporter Marie Colvin, Cat Colvin, gathered with fellow community members in downtown Oyster Bay for a street renaming ceremony.

Marie Colvin was born in Astoria and was raised in Oyster Bay. According to the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation, in a career spanning more than 30 years, Colvin reported from the front lines of war zones around the world and was renowned for her bravery, tenacity, skills and compassion. Colvin, working for The Sunday Times of London, was one of the few Western journalists inside Syria. On Feb. 22, 2012, she was killed at the makeshift media center where she and several other journalists were staying when it was bombed by Syrian rocket fire.

Oyster Bay Cove resident Guo spearheaded the street re-naming. “Marie Colvin Way” can now be found on West Main Street. Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan heard Guo’s request for the street re-naming, so he filed legislation to enshrine Colvin’s legacy in the heart of downtown Oyster Bay in July. The Nassau Legislature unanimously approved the proposal on Sept. 19.

“[Colvin] was one of us and was one of the very best among us in our community,” Lafazan said during the ceremony. “Marie was a world renowned journalist who worked as a foreign affairs correspondent in a career spanning more then three decades, reporting from the front lines of war zones all across the world. Throughout Marie’s work, she’s credited for saving the lives of tens of thousands of people, especially of women and children in those dangerous conflict zones.”

Lafazan added that Colvin is considered the greatest war correspondent of her generation.

“Marie’s legacy continues to inspire people around the world,” Lafazan said. “And she remains an incredible role model for our community, especially for young girls in teaching our youth that their voices can and must be lifted to pursue freedom and justice for all.”

Among the youth inspired by Colvin was Guo, the founder of Girl Pride International and Long Island Laboring Against COVID-19.

“As a young journalist and writer myself, I was in awe when I learned about her life, her sacrifices and who she was as a person,” Guo said. “More then that, I was inspired to continue to pursue my endeavors with an even greater passion then before.”

During Women’s History Month, member artists of Girls Pride International collaborated with the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation and elected officials to curate 11 pieces of dedicated artwork and calligraphy to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Colvin’s assassination by the Syrian Assad regime. Two of those pieces were displayed at the ceremony. The pieces were also displayed at the Syosset Public Library and the Oyster Bay East Norwich Public Library.

“It’s so moving to hear all these moving accolades for my sister,” Cat Colvin said. “She was always my hero. It’s extremely hard to believe that it’s been 10 years now since she was killed in Syria… Marie was always incredibly passionate in her work, so talented and brilliant. But something you may not realize is that she was very humble. She always thought that if she could just write better and describe what she was seeing more clearly people would read and would care enough to make a difference.”

Cat Colvin added that she was moved that her sister inspired Guo.

“It’s just an amazing testament and it gives me faith that her legacy will be carried on,” Cat Colvin said.