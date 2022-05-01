Students Honor Slain Journalist In Exhibit At The Syosset Public Library

Internationally renowned journalist Marie Colvin, a graduate of Oyster Bay High School, was killed in 2012 at age 56 covering the civil war in Syria for The Sunday Times of London. At the time of her death, Colvin had been reporting on violent conflicts for more than 30 years. She was known for her courage and for clear, compassionate prose documenting the toll war inflicts on civilians. In 2001, she lost an eye in Sri Lanka while covering the clash between government forces and rebel Tamil Tigers. Her funeral, held in Oyster Bay, drew hundreds of journalists and admirers from around the world.

Members of Girl Pride International, a non-profit organization founded by Syosset High School student Sabrina Guo, were so moved by Colvin’s story that they set to work to honor Colvin with an exhibit. Titled Marie Colvin: A Dedication Series, the exhibit marks the 10th anniversary of Colvin’s death. It includes original poetry, artwork, and calligraphy inspired by Colvin and incorporates images of Colvin with quotations from her work and journals. The exhibit is presented in cooperation with the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation and is on view in the Syosset Library Gallery through April.

Contributing artists include Aarjivi Chandra, Tina Chen, Sabrina Guo, Marla Hakim, Nikhita Kapoor, Mako Kobayashi, Azam Lalani, Seonju Lee, YeonWoo Lee, Alyssa Pinto, and Tina Tang from Syosset and Plainview-Old Bethpage high schools and Friends Academy in Glen Cove, Brian Li from the Pingry School in Basking Ridge, NJ, and Thee Sim Ling from Singapore.

Covering violent conflicts and other dangerous stories remains a hazardous calling. Since Colvin’s death, 95 journalists have been slain in military crossfire, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Hundreds more have been killed on dangerous assignments. Five journalists have been killed in Ukraine during the first month of the conflict there.

Girl Pride International (www.girlpride.org) is a nonprofit organization founded to support the personal development of young, socio-economically disadvantaged migrant, refugee, and displaced girls on their path to becoming the community leaders of tomorrow.

