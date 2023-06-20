Taking Fitness To A New Level In Glen Cove

Fitness enthusiasts considering joining a gym have a new option in downtown Glen Cove. Level Up Glen Cove opened on May 1, with a grand opening celebration on May 20 to welcome the latest fitness and wellness studio to the community.

Co-owned by Glen Cove residents Nicole Robinson-Helmus and Christopher Salka, Level Up, a fitness and wellness studio, arose organically after the closing of a beloved local gym that many people relied on to keep them motivated.

Late last year, the Max Challenge closed its Glen Cove doors after five years. Robinson- Helmus and Salka both taught classes there, and, according to Robinson-Helmus, members were asking, “what’s next?” The pair decided to work together and offer classes to those devoted members, subleasing Garcia Muay Thai on School Street for early morning classes several days a week starting in January.

As the popularity of the classes grew, the two decided to go bigger and look for something permanent. This spring, the trainers took over the space at 10 School Street, transforming it into a studio where they have made it their own.

Robinson-Helmus worked in finance for about 20 years before discovering her calling as a fitness trainer.

The company she previously worked for would periodically have someone come in and hold corporate wellness programs for employees.

“I kind of gravitated towards it,” she said, noting that it inspired her to get certified as a fitness trainer.

“Now I can correctly teach people the benefits of wellness and how I benefited from it. My job was stressful and demanding, and people don’t always realize how much fitness can help you relieve that stress.”

Similarly, Salka, who formerly worked in construction, also gravitated towards fitness and got his certifications.

Both ended up teaching at the Max Challenge. Though the gym had many loyal members, it unfortunately struggled due to the pandemic. When it went under, so many people who trained with Salka and Robinson-Helmus asked what they were going to do, Robinson-Helmus said, so they decided to keep the training going.

They subleased from Anthony Garcia at Garcia Muay Thai for four months but soon outgrew the space because the classes were so popular and they could not hold them every day, Robinson-Helmus said, noting that the program started with about 20 people and grew to more than 50 five months later.

“I’m very grateful for Matilda [Tysz of the Max Challenge], and Tony Garcia, but now we have our space where we can offer the classes at all times, plus have wellness workshops,” Robinson-Helmus said. “We’re very happy we’re able to do this and our members have been so supportive.”

The name, she said, came from the members, who would motivate each other by saying “level up” while working out. “The name resonated with everyone,” Robinson-Helmus said.

Robinson-Helmus stressed that Level Up is a fitness and wellness studio that focuses on the mind, body and spirit, offering a variety of classes including yoga, meditation, cardio, strength training, boxing, and mixed martial arts, and aim to incorporate more wellness, such as a holistic nutrition seminar.

Classes are held Monday through Friday at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 5:30 p.m., with personal training sessions offered in the middle of the day.

Level Up also has a Saturday class at 8 a.m., Thursday yoga class at 6:30 p.m. and martial arts classes at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Though a new business, the partners have already been giving back to the community.

“We’ve been doing a lot of charity work,” Robinson-Helmus said. “That’s important to us, especially since we live in Glen Cove, to give back to local charities and to serve them. We try to do as much as we can for the community. This includes serving dinner to the men at the North Shore Sheltering Program and raising donations for Boys & Girls Club of Glen Cove. This summer, Level Up will hold a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. The obstacle course will take place on Aug. 12 at City Stadium.

“I’m happy to welcome this new business into the downtown, especially one that focuses on health and wellness,” said Jill Nossa, executive director of the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District. “It’s impressive to see that the studio has such a strong member base right from the start, and I wish them much success.”

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District