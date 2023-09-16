Thank You For Flying The Flag

American Legion Post Commander Vincent Martinez, Sr. presents citation to Brinkmann’s Hardware

Glen Cove American Legion Post 76 Commander Vincent (Vinnie) Martinez, Sr. recently stopped by Brinkmann’s Hardware in Glen Cove. While Martinez is always pleased to support area businesses, on this particular day he was there to pay tribute to the store and to the store’s owners for flying the American Flag. “So many people take the liberties that we enjoy as Americans and what the flag represents for granted,” said Martinez. “The American Legion feels it is important to pay tribute and say thank you to individuals and businesses that fly the flag.”

Martinez presented a certificate on behalf of the American Legion to two of the three co-owners, Ben and Hank Brinkmann. The third owner and sibling to Ben and Hank, Mary Brinkmann-Neimeth, was not available for the ceremony but expressed her appreciation via a phone call to the commander.

Martinez, who served aboard a destroyer in the Bay of Korea during the Korean War, has presented close to 400 certificates to those who fly the American Flag.

—Submitted by Glen Cove American Legion Post 76