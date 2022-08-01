The Garvies Point Museum and Preserve

Explore Long Island’s ancient history and living nature

This is part three of a six-part series covering Glen Cove and Oyster Bay museums

The mission of the Garvies Point Museum and Preserve, located at 50 Barry Dr. in Glen Cove, is to educate visitors on the nation’s natural, prehistoric and historic heritage, with a special focus on Long Island and New York State. The faculty at the museum teach about local geology, archeology and outdoor environmental themes through dozens of educational programs offered.

Located on the North Shore, the preserve offers visitors a chance to observe a number of geologic features which are normally not found together on the Long Island. As museum staffers can explain, most of Long Island’s surface despoils are composed of material left behind from when the last continental glacier melted. After the glacier melted and sea levels rose to present levels, Garvies Point was one of the only spots on Long Island where sediments of the pre-global hill were left exposed.

Galleries focus on topics such as: Geology and Fossils of New York State, Geologic Timeline: Precambrian-Present-50 million years from now, How Fossils are Formed, Late Cretaceous Plant Fossils of Garvies Point, Rock Portraits: The Abstract Art of Minerals Through the Microscope, How Crystals Form: Flowers of the Lithosphere, A Study in Nature, Philosophy, Art, Science, and the Cycles of Nature, The Woodland Period and Native Americans.

Starting 570 million years ago, the timeline in the exhibits gives viewers the opportunity to learn about truly historic New York. Unlike many museums, they have a fossilized tree stump from the oldest woods in the world originally located in upstate New York. Additionally, the museum has one of the only replicas of an archaeological dig.

The museum’s main exhibit hall presents a detailed and comprehensive outline of the lives of Native Americans and New York/Long Island Formation, including some hands-on exhibits.

Having the largest exhibit on Native Americans in the area, Garvies Point allows visitors to explore the historic timeline of Native Americans living in New York State. The archaeological exhibits start with the migration of people from Asia to the ‘New World.’

There are many dioramas that illustrate Native American life scenes, mainly on Long Island. The names of many places within the Paumanock region, once home to the Algonquin people, often described geographic features, and many of these names are still used today. Some include Massapequa (“Large Shallow Pond”), Merrick (“Plains Country”), Manhasset (“Island Sheltered by Other Islands”) and Montauk (“Fortified Place.”)

In addition to the one floor of exhibits, Garvies Point Museum expands outside to a beautiful 66-acre preserve. The preserve includes five miles of trails, ponds, meadows, butterfly and bird gardens and the Garvies family cemetery. There are more than 60 species of trees as well as many shrubs, vines and wildflowers.

The Bird and Butterfly-Friendly Gardens are a place for upwards of 140 species of birds, butterflies and other insects to have a great food source, nesting and cover.

After visiting The Garvies Point Museum or attending a program, walking the self-guided trail to the beach is a pleasant way to see the natural sediments of a North Shore Long Island beach and perhaps get in a little birdwatching. An abundance of red shale and sandstone are found scattered along the shoreline, left about 65 million years ago, during the late Cretaceous Period.

In order to educate as many as they can, Garvies Point Museum and Preserve is open for birthday parties, Boy/Girl Scout troops, school trips, summer camps, and just general education tours for those looking to enhance their knowledge. Educational Programs allow people to have interactive, hands-on learning experiences which are for all ages. The programs can be geared towards the needs of those visiting. Planning and pre-visit materials are provided to help further knowledge.

Garvies Point Museum and Preserve offers individual and group volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Getting the community involved is very important to the Garvies Point Museum, and volunteers are one of its most cherished resources.

The Garvies Point Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission tickets for Garvies Point Museum are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5-12.

Visit www.garviespointmuseum.com access brochures. To pre-arrange visits to the museum, call 516-571-8011.

BY JULIA PENCHUK