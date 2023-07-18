The Glen Cove Rotary Club Holds Its First Pickleball Tournament For A Charity Event

On Sunday, June 25, The Glen Cove Rotary held its first Pickleball Tournament to support the “Dress-A-Child’’/“Project Warmth” charity event. It was held at the courts at Stanco Park in Glen Cove.

Each winter for over 30 years, The Glen Cove Rotary Club donates warm, brand new coats, boots, hats and gloves to Glen Cove children most in need. The Rotary collaborates with schools to identify the children. Over 100 children are served.

This year The Rotary decided to have a Pickleball Tournament, instead of their Annual Golf Outing. Pickleball has become very popular in the city of Glen Cove and surrounding towns. They play indoors at the YMCA and outdoors at Stanco Park. There is now a large pickleball community on Long Island which loves to play! Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. It is a sport for all ages and is easy and fun! It’s a mix of tennis, ping pong and badminton. All you need is a paddle and a plastic wiffle ball!

The Pickleball Tournament was a huge success and everyone really enjoyed themselves. Congratulations to the winners!

In the Men’s Category 1st Place: Christopher Cahn and Pete Manning.

In 2nd Place: Allen Rosen, 3rd Place: Peter Lapar and Jon Sandos.

In the Women’s Category, 1st Place: Lisa Carlisi.

In 2nd Place: Lisa Lauricella and Sharon Tiberia.

In 3rd Place: Jill Byrne.

Thanks to Pamela Monfort of Port Washington for running the Tournament.

Thanks to Bill Manfredonia at A+Graphics & Signs.

Special Thanks to all th

e sponsors, and to all the participants, who made this wonderful event possible! Anyone interested in joining The Glen Cove Rotary can contact President Toya Davis TDavis@tiegerman.org and can stop by The Downtown Cafe in Glen Cove at noon on Wednesdays.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Rotary