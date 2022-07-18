The History Is Right Here In Oyster Bay: Raynham Hall

The mission of Raynham Hall Museum, located at 30 W Main St. in Oyster Bay, is to enable visitors of the nearly 300-year-old Townsend family home in Oyster Bay, a local, state and national landmark, to experience what it meant to be prominent merchants and heroic patriots and to become engaged in the worlds of espionage, domestic life and the decorative arts.

Inside the Education Annex, visitors can view the introductory exhibition conveying the amazing stories of the Revolutionary-War era in Oyster Bay and Raynham Hall.

Three elements that museum staff are especially proud of are a touch-screen “Culper Spy Kiosk” created with the help of the Gerry Charitable Trust, and two eye-popping dioramas, one of the Battle of Long Island and the other of Oyster Bay in 1779, made by local diorama wizard Richard Schuster.

“We talk about the revolution, we talk about the Culper Spy Ring and we talk about slavery,” said Christopher Judge, the educator and marketing assistant at Raynham Hall.

When one steps into Rayham Hall, they’re stepping into history.

Participants can view the authentically furnished 18th-century rooms and learn about how ship-owning merchant Samuel Townsend helped plan the Revolution. Oyster Bay was occupied by several British regiments over the course of the war — notably Colonel John Graves Simcoe, headquartered at the Townsends’ home and commander of a regiment of more than 350 soldiers called the Queen’s Rangers. British spy John André also stayed here in 1779, a year before he was captured and executed for his part in the Benedict Arnold treason plot.

Like other Long Islanders, the Townsends enslaved many African-Americans, who witnessed the war from a different perspective, as they faced an enemy occupation that forced them to serve not only those who enslaved them, but also the many British officers who stayed in the house. In this virtual program participants learn the newly-discovered true story of Liss, an enslaved teenage girl who escaped with the British in hopes of becoming free.

Meanwhile, working as a merchant in British-controlled Manhattan, the Townsends’ son Robert joined a daring group of covert agents—the Culper Spy Ring. Communicating through letters written in secret code and invisible ink, Robert risked his life to provide critical information to Gen. George Washington, helping him to overcome the vastly superior British forces.

And to even further immerse visitors into the history here at Raynham Hall, they are encouraged to download an app that, by pointing their camera in different portions of the historic home, providing what is called an augmented reality tour. Historical figures who once lived in the home come to life, telling different stories that took place throughout the home.

Explore various rooms replicated to what it would have looked like in the 18th century and the 19th century. What can also be explored is the historical kitchen, which has a door leading to the on-site garden that is still maintained and grows herbs and different types of fruits. Judge says when he gives tours he encourages the children to smell the fragrant herbs that would have been used in the meals the former occupants ate.

Those living nearby are also encouraged to use the grounds of Raynham Hall to picnic, relax and enjoy nature. The gardens are open dawn to dusk.

The museum shop is open from 1 to 5 p.m., guided tours run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and self guided tours using the augmented reality app are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and is free for members, children under 5 and military.

Visit www.raynhamhallmuseum.org for more information.

—Information provided by Raynham Hall