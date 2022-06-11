The Oyster Bay Music Festival: Celebrating 11 years of classical music in the community

From June 26 through July 4, the Oyster Bay Musical Festival returns to Long Island’s North Shore for its 11th season. OBMF is a popular classical music festival that features extraordinary up-and-coming young artists through 12 free public concerts and two ticketed events in 9 music-packed days. Each concert showcases a diverse range of musical repertoire featuring vocalists, pianists, strings and wind players.

The unique style of programs highlight various themes and present an exciting and eclectic approach to experiencing live music. The festival’s theme for 2022 is Music for Peace. While the arts cannot defend against war and violence, they can remind us of our shared human spirit. As a recurring theme throughout this summer’s festival, OBMF feels it is crucial to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and against dictatorship of any kind. Several of the concerts during the festival will feature music with themes of peace, freedom, civil rights, and the brutality of war. Donations to support relief efforts in Ukraine will be encouraged.

The Oyster Bay Music Festival began 11 years ago with an idea to dot the town of Oyster Bay with classical music concerts in non-traditional venues, often two or three times a day for slightly over a week. The festival rapidly grew into a community event. Each year more local institutions have requested to be a stop on the OBMF concert tour, and today the festival spreads its wings throughout Nassau County.

Concert venues for this summer include Christ Church, Oakcliff Sailing Center, Raynham Hall’s new Education Center, Congregation L’Dor V’Dor, and Coe Hall at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay; St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor; African American Museum of Nassau County in Hempstead; St. John’s Church in Huntington; and Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn.

OBMF concerts feature gifted young musicians ranging in age from 16 to 27, who study at institutions such as The Juilliard School, Curtis Institute of Music, Harvard, San Francisco Conservatory and Eastman School of Music. Seasoned professionals often pop in, joining for a concert or two. This festival season sees the return of several audience favorites including phenom pianist Maxim Lando, award-winning flutist Denis Savelyev and the Zandieh Trio brothers. An impressive pool of rising vocal stars will perform on every concert presenting a variety of musical styles. Included will be soprano Teddy Siegel, who’s viral TikTok videos have led to recent attention from the New York Times and Teen Vogue. Exciting new guest artists include jazz violinist and composer Majid Khaliq, along with the gospel/jazz ensemble band – Everton Bailey and the ISOP (Instrumental Sounds of Praise).

While the vast majority of OBMF concerts will be free and open to the public, two concerts will be ticketed with seating reserved in advance. On June 27 at 7 p.m., an eclectic concert titled The Nature of Things, will be held as an OBMF fundraiser at Cedarmere, Estate of William Cullen Bryant in Roslyn. On July 2 at 2 p.m., at the Coe Hall of Planting Fields Arboretum, a very special concert titled For the Birds – A Musical Odyssey Inspired by our Feathered Friends will consist entirely of brilliant musical compositions relating to birds or bird song. Bird and music lovers shouldn’t miss this program. Ticket links for both of these concerts, as well as complete concert listings can be found at www.oysterbaymusicfestival.org.

Visit www.oysterbaymusicfestival.org to see the complete concert listings. Support is provided in part by The Joel Foundation, the New York State Council on the Arts and Steinway & Sons.

Schedule of Concerts:

Sunday, June 26

7 p.m. – Musical Legends

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Cold

Spring Harbor

Monday, June 27

7 p.m. – The Nature of Things

Cedarmere, Estate of William Cullen Bryant, Roslyn

(Ticketed Event – tickets available through OBMF website)

Tuesday, June 28

3:30 p.m. – Love Will Find a Way

Featuring Majid Khaliq, and Everton Bailey with the ISOP African American Museum of Nassau County, Hempstead

8 p.m. – Bring in ‘da Sound

Christ Church, Oyster Bay

Wednesday, June 29

7 p.m. – Musical Chutzpah

Congregation L’Dor V’Dor, Oyster Bay

Thursday, June 30

5 p.m. – Music for Peace

Raynham Hall Museum, Oyster Bay

8 p.m. – Fairy Tales

Oakcliff Sailing Center, Oyster Bay

Friday, July 1

6:30 p.m. – At the Movies

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Cold

Spring Harbor

8 p.m. – Opera Night

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Cold

Spring Harbor

Saturday, July 2

2 p.m. – For the Birds: A Musical Odyssey Inspired by our Feathered Friends

Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay

(Ticketed Event – tickets available through Planting Fields)

7 p.m. – Heroes and Conquerors

Christ Church, Oyster Bay

Sunday, July 3

1 p.m. – La Vie En Rose

Nassau County Museum of Art, Roslyn

7 p.m. – Folk Dreams

St. John’s Episcopal Church,

Huntington

Monday, July 4

12 p.m. – Sounds of America and Vegetable Orchestra

Raynham Hall Museum, Oyster Bay

—Submitted by the Oyster Bay Music Festival